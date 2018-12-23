For Virat Kohli, wifey Anushka Sharma is the Hero of Zero

One of the most awaited films of the year Zero has finally hit the theaters. The film which had created a lot of buzz post its teaser release earlier in the year received a mixed response from the audience at the box office. The film which collected Rs 20 crores on day one managed to collect Rs 17 crore at the box office on day 2, according to Box office India. It has shown a dip in its business. But this doesn’t stop Virat Kohli from praising the film and in particular his wife Anushka Sharma while ignoring others.

Captain Kohli who is currently in Australia locking horns with the hosts Down Under managed to take time out from his schedule to watch the film. Virat took to Twitter and said that he loved Zero. Interestingly, Virat royally ignored Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and spoke only and only about Anushka Sharma's performance. Now that's a trait of a good husband, isn't it?

Apart from the Indian cricket captain, filmmaker Karan Johar too took to Twitter and praised this Anand L Rai helmed film. Unlike Kohli, who just praised his dear wife Anushka, KJo praised the entire star cast of the film and even went on to say that it is Katrina Kaif’s career-best performance (and we wonder why?)

ZERO is a must watch for the towering performance of @iamsrk who proves that he is truly the bonafide king of intense romance! His bravado as a performing artist warrants a salute and all the applause! @AnushkaSharma is so so amazing as she portrays a challenging part! And.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 22, 2018

And..#KatrinaKaif gives us her career best performance!! As a damaged super star she throws caution and body language to the winds and gives us her most heartfelt and believable performance! She shines and makes you root for her!! #zero — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 22, 2018

