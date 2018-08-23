Bollywood Forbes 10 highest-paid actors: Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan on list with George Clooney as No.1 Murtuza Nullwala August 23 2018, 1.44 pm August 23 2018, 1.44 pm

Last month Forbes had announced the list of top 100 highest-paid entertainers 2018, and our B-Town actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan had made it to the list. The former was on the 76th spot while the latter was on 82nd position. And now, Forbes has announced the list of world's highest-paid actors, and Akki and Salman are once again in the list.

Akshay Kumar is at seventh spot with the earnings of USD 40.5 million and Salman Khan has secured the ninth position with the earning of USD 38.5 million. Akki is surely having a great run at the box office with back-to-back hits like Toilet-Ek Prem Katha (Rs 132.07 crore) and PadMan (Rs 78.22crore). Salman’s box office journey, on the other hand, has been quite bumpy. Tubelight (Rs 114.57 crore) and Race 3 (Rs 166.15 crores) were flops, but Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339 crores) was a blockbuster. While these two B-Town actors have made it to the list, Shah Rukh Khan’s name is nowhere to be found and it’s surprising considering he had a release in 2017 in the form of Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Well, Hollywood actor George Clooney has topped the list with the earnings of USD 239 million. By the way, he didn’t have a single release as an actor in last two years, but still, he has made it to the list that too at number 1 spot.

Here’s the top 10 list:

George Clooney – USD 239 million

Dwayne Johnson – USD 124 million

Robert Downey Jr – USD 81 million

Chris Hemsworth – USD 64.5 million

Jackie Chan – USD 45.5 million

Will Smith – USD 42 million

Akshay Kumar – USD 40.5 million

Adam Sandler – USD 39.5 million

Salman Khan – USD 38.5 million

Chris Evans – USD 34 million