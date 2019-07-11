Suman Rai July 11 2019, 1.14 pm July 11 2019, 1.14 pm

Akshay Kumar has all the reasons to be high! Well, not literally high but he sure can pull a happy dance. He has made it to the Forbes Highest Paid Celebrity list 2019. What's interesting is that he is the only Bollywood celebrity to feature in this list. In the year 2018, the PadMan actor ranked on 76th spot of the Forbes list but this year he has jumped to the 33rd spot by minting approximately Rs 444 crore in the year. He has left behind all the biggies including the Khans who have not acquired a single spot in this list. Salman Khan, in 2018 was ranked 82nd with earnings of USD 37.7 million, but this year, he is nowhere close to being on this list.

Taylor Swift has acquired the top-most spot for the second time by earning USD 185 million in the last 12 months and stars like Kylie Jenner, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kanye West have been rated under top 10 in this list of highest paid celebrities. As for the Kesari actor, Forbes has stated that "Bollywood's top-earning star, Kumar pulls in at least 5million dollars and up to 10 million dollars per film." And with his upcoming projects, Forbes adds, "A recent deal will have him in the anticipated 'Mission Mangal', one of India's first space films, and comedy-horror movie ' Laxmmi Bomb'." The Rowdy Rathore actor this time has left behind the other topmost celebrities of the world such as Traviss Scott, Rihanna, Katy Perry and Bradley Cooper.

According to Forbes, "He (Akshay Kumar) also mints millions for endorsement deals with over 20 brands, including Tata and Harpic bathroom cleaner." The Rustom actor never fails to guide the society with his films and once again he is going to do the same with his upcoming film Mission Mangal. This Jagan Shakti's directorial also features skilful actors like Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, and Sonakshi Sinha. Mission Mangal will release on August 15, 2019.