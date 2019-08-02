Rushabh Dhruv August 02 2019, 11.26 pm August 02 2019, 11.26 pm

Being an established Bollywood star comes with its own set of drawbacks, one of which is the need to be constantly on the top of the game. Among the pool of celebs in the fraternity, Deepika Padukone is one such diva who has been fabulous in each department. From rocking the style game, acting to her best ability to representing India on the global map, the girl has proven herself each time, and how! The Padmaavat actor is one of the most sought after actors of Bollywood, and why not? She has achieved heights, which her contemporaries might feel envious about. Now, going by the latest update, the Cocktail actress has added one more feather to her hat. Well, the good news for all Deepika Padukone fans is that the actress has been featured in the list of ‘The most powerful people of India 2019’ as listed by Forbes, India. That's just not it, there's a cherry on the cake too. DP became the first actor to rank in the top five in 'Forbes India Celebrity 100 list.' Woohoo, congratulations to the star!

A few months back, the actress also was titled as 'Most Gorgeous Women in the World' from Bollywood. In a nutshell, actress Deepika is currently in the best phase of her life.

