Forget Alia Bhatt, here’s how Ranbir Kapoor stays on top of fashion trends

The internet is buzzing with the news of the alleged relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The handsome lad seems to be quite excited about His relationship with the diva as he revealed to GQ, ‘it (relationship) needs time to breathe and it needs space.’ But we’re not talking about his love-life here. Have you ever noticed how impeccably dressed Ranbir Kapoor is? In the same interview with the magazine, Ranbir revealed his fashion secret and how he always manages to be on top of every trend.

Ranbir said there’s a footwear shop in New York called Flight Club. He has a reseller in London who hooks him up with the newest sneakers in town. “I have a reseller in London, who hooks me up with every kind of sneaker because the ones I usually like are snapped up within seconds. It could take me a year to get them, and they are also ferociously expensive,” said Ranbir to GQ India.

Ranbir even confessed to being a shopaholic and admitted to shopping all the time. However, he did mention that he doesn’t hoard a lot of stuff. “So at any given time, I’ll only have 15 shirts, never 25-30, even though I’m buying new stuff all the time,” he said.

He also confessed that he has an OCD. He keeps his cupboard properly organized and colour coordinates his clothes.

Well, what else can you expect from one of the best-dressed men in Bollywood?