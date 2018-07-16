image
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a vision of a goddess in this one-shoulder number!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a vision of a goddess in this one-shoulder number!

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently in Paris promoting a brand she is associated with. Accompanying her on this work trip is her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. We have been crushing over the pictures of this mother-daughter duo on the foreign land, having a gala time. After seeing their fun pictures at Disneyland, it’s time to see Aishwarya’s professional side on Instagram. The actress posted a picture from her work day and we are stunned.

