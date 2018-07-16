Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a vision of a goddess in this one-shoulder number!

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently in Paris promoting a brand she is associated with. Accompanying her on this work trip is her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. We have been crushing over the pictures of this mother-daughter duo on the foreign land, having a gala time. After seeing their fun pictures at Disneyland, it’s time to see Aishwarya’s professional side on Instagram. The actress posted a picture from her work day and we are stunned.
In the picture, we can see Aishwarya wearing a full-length black dress inside the Salon Opera at the Paris Le Grand Intercontinental. Looking like a fairytale princess, Aishwarya’s pose is making us go gaga.
Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been at the French capital for more than a week now. While Aishwarya is there for her endorsement assignment, Aaradhya is her mother’s favourite travel companion.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Fanney Khan wherein she will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor after a long time. She will also be sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in the film. Aishwarya will be seen playing the role of a pop singer Baby Singh in the movie, which releases on August 3, 2018.