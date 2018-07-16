Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a vision of a goddess in this one-shoulder number!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.50 pm April 09 2019, 4.50 pm

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently in Paris promoting a brand she is associated with. Accompanying her on this work trip is her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. We have been crushing over the pictures of this mother-daughter duo on the foreign land, having a gala time. After seeing their fun pictures at Disneyland, it’s time to see Aishwarya’s professional side on Instagram. The actress posted a picture from her work day and we are stunned.

In the picture, we can see Aishwarya wearing a full-length black dress inside the Salon Opera at the Paris Le Grand Intercontinental. Looking like a fairytale princess, Aishwarya’s pose is making us go gaga.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been at the French capital for more than a week now. While Aishwarya is there for her endorsement assignment, Aaradhya is her mother’s favourite travel companion.

😍Super FUN Times with my Love💖 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 14, 2018 at 4:04pm PDT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Fanney Khan wherein she will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor after a long time. She will also be sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in the film. Aishwarya will be seen playing the role of a pop singer Baby Singh in the movie, which releases on August 3, 2018.