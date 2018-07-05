Forget Suhana Khan, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna’s vacay pics are setting the internet ablaze

Shah Rukh Khan’s darling princess Suhana Khan is surely a stunner. We all know that she plans to follow in the footsteps of her father and enter the world of showbiz. The girl manages to make everyone go gaga with her fashionable outings. But then, on the contrary, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is a recluse who has no intentions of facing the lenses.

Despite that, Krishna has earned quite a fan following. In fact, just like Suhana, Jackie Shroff’s daughter too has managed to set the internet on fire with her hot appearances. While Suhana’s bikini pics from her vacay took the social media by storm on Wednesday (July 4), now we have Krishna, who has managed to set the temperatures soaring with her hot avatar. Krishna posted a pic from her vacay in which she looks like a sea goddess in a white swimwear. Clearly, she is having a whale of a time.

Have a look at more pictures of Krishna below:

So what she doesn’t have Bollywood on her mind, we really like that she is following her passion as she is all set to launch her Mixed Martial Arts centre in Mumbai soon. Just like Tiger, she too is passionate about fitness and we can’t wait to see her dream coming true.