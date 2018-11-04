Forget Virat Kohli, we are drooling over Anushka Sharma's newest magazine cover partner

Looks like 2018 is all about Anushka Sharma. After impressing us with her spectacular acting in Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and leaving us spellbound on sizzling on the cover of Grazia India Magazine, the actor has now graced the cover of yet another leading magazine. It’s for the November edition of Elle magazine that she shared on her Instagram handle and had left us all smitten. But wait, there’s something more about the cover which has grabbed our eyeballs. Anushka, this time, has a magazine cover partner who has seized the limelight and no, it’s not Virat Kohli.

We are talking about the adorable ‘doggo’ sharing the cover with the actor and we surely can’t take our eyes off him! ‘Just this doggo and me hanging with Elle India,’ captioned the actor.

The cover features Anushka donning a glossy loose green shirt gracefully tucked in a long shimmery skirt. Her hair was styled in a curled bob and while she was wearing minimum make-up. It was her intense gaze that has set our heart racing.

Coming to her work front, the trailer of her much-anticipated Zero was unveiled on Friday and has garnered immense appreciation from all over. The film, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, is slated to hit the big screens on December 21.