Former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli booked for physically assaulting live-in partner

Actor Armaan Kohli, who was one of the contestants in the seventh season of Bigg Boss has landed in trouble after his girlfriend and live-in partner, Neeru Randhawa registered a case against him at Mumbai's Santacruz police station for allegedly physically assaulting her. According to a report in Bombay Times, Neeru, who is a fashion stylist has revealed that they both had a fight over financial issues on Sunday (June 3). The argument took a nasty turn after Armaan, in a fit of anger, pushed Neeru down a flight of stairs. She has alleged that he grabbed her hair and hit her head against the floor.

Neeru has suffered head injuries and has been hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. She spoke to the tabloid from the hospital as she recounted the horror that unfolded. "The argument started on a frivolous matter. I manage Armaan’s villa in Goa, which is often rented out, and had made a booking for a client. However, the client had made the payment to the villa staff and when Armaan asked me about the money, I told him that I will ask the staff to transfer it. Suddenly, he started verbally abusing me. Before I realised what was happening, he caught me by my hair and banged my head against the floor. I begged him to allow me to go to the hospital, promising that I wouldn’t approach the police. The wound was so deep that I had to undergo a surgery. The doctor told me that the scar would be visible even after the surgery, as the assault has damaged my skin tissues. Armaan has been sending me text messages since Sunday, asking me to come back home, and he is even promising to marry me right away, but I have had enough,” she was quoted.

She further revealed that this is not the first time that Armaan has physically assaulted her, but she continued to give chances to him "despite warnings from family and friends."

Armaan and Neeru have been in a live-in relationship since 2015. They met through a common friend and soon started dating. There has been no official statement by Armaan on this matter yet. A case has been registered under sections 323, 326, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and the police is on a look out for Armaan for further investigation.

Armaan Kohli was launched by his father and veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli in Virodhi (1992). He went on to star in some forgettable films soon. He gave movies another shot when he starred in Jaani Dushman (2002) and LOC: Kargil (2003). He then vanished from the scene only to resurface in Bigg Boss 7. During this, he started dating actor and co-contestant Tanishaa Mukerji. The two soon parted ways due to alleged differences in their personalities.