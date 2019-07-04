Ranjini Maitra July 04 2019, 2.53 pm July 04 2019, 2.53 pm

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is presently campaigning at the parliament against trophy hunting, was left enraged after he learned about Carl Knight, owner of a hunting company in South Africa, and a man behind killing innumerable wild animals. Kevin also shared pictures of Knight, posing with bodies of killed animals. On Wednesday, a couple of leading UK publications including The Mirror reported about Knight.

In one of the pictures shared by Kevin, Knight, who owns Take Home Safaris in South Africa, is seen posing with a dead rhino. In another picture, he sits on a dead elephant. As per the photos, he has also hunted down lions and leopards. The pictures created outrage among his followers as well, and many demanded strict punishment for the man.

View this post on Instagram Arrived at parliament to campaign AGAINST trophy hunting. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on Jul 3, 2019 at 5:07am PDT

Kevin, a known animal activist, arrived at the parliament on Wednesday, to emphasise on the alarmingness of trophy hunting and undertake actions against it.

A known activist for welfare and conservation of wildlife, he opened Umganu Lodge in South Africa. Umganu Lodge is a luxury resort as well as a retreat centre that works towards building larger awareness towards wildlife. He also runs Saving Our Rhinos Africa & India (SORAI), an Australian charity initiative, supporting the conservation of rhinos.

This is not the first time that Kevin is using social media to raise discussions and seek solutions pertaining to the constant threats that the wildlife animals continue to face. His Instagram feed is a reflection of his love for animals. Last year, he unmasked a similar trophy hunter on Twitter. He was also left deeply disturbed as in 2017, a group of poachers killed down a rhino at a Paris zoo.

His email is there for if you want to tell him what we think of him...! He KILLS lions, elephants, rhinos. Let’s get his business SHUT DOWN?! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/UPhTbvaohz — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 31, 2018

As per reports, Kevin is also interested to work with the Chhattisgarh Government is preserving the wild buffalos and the hill myna bird, both of which are on the verge of extinction.