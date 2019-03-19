Former flames Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone appear on TV show together

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had a topsy-turvy affair. Since their spilt, they were rarely seen together. But it increasingly seems like the former couple is comfortable in each other’s company. Recently both Ranbir and Deepika were part of a show as judges. Deepika can be seen on stage with Ranbir while contestants look on. The show seems to be powered by a paint company – the same one for which Ranbir and Deepika appeared for in a commercial. While Deepika looks pretty in a pink, floral dress, Ranbir sported a grey suit.

It was great to see Ranbir in a suit because not only does he look dapper, it was also a pleasant sight given that he’s usually photographed by the paparazzi wearing casual tees and hoodies. Ranbir and Deepika had been together for a very long time. However, the relationship went south after Ranbir reportedly cheated on his girlfriend. Ranbir left Deepika for Katrina Kaif before moving on from her as well. Following her spilt with Ranbir, Deepika went through a dark phase before she met Ranveer Singh, to whom she is now married.

Interestingly, Ranbir and Deepika danced to the tunes of Aankh Marey, a track from Simmba, starring the latter's husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Newcomer Sara Ali Khan was also a part of the film.

Meanwhile Ranbir was rumoured to be dating Mahira Khan, before reports said that there was something brewing between him and Alia Bhatt. It is now widely known that Alia and Ranbir are dating. The couple is now working on Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. The film has resulted in Alia and Ranbir becoming very close to each other. Alia celebrated the New Year with Ranbir’s family in the US, where Rishi Kapoor is undergoing treatment.