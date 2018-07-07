FREAK OUT! Ranbir Kapoor meets Alia Bhatt's dad; is marriage on the cards?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's affair is the top trend on the internet these days. Let's not call it a 'rumoured' affair anymore, when Ranbir has come out loud and clear about it, calling it 'new' and saying that it needs time to cook. And now, it looks like the two are indeed serious about pursuing it. On Friday night, Ranbir made a visit to his newfound ladylove's house. And guess what? They were joined by Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt.

Senior Bhatt is less a dad and more a friend to her daughter. He got along pretty well with Alia's former boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Last night, the trio were seen sitting by the window, engrossed in a conversation.

That got us thinking hard and fast. Are the two really so serious with their relationship that parents are getting attached and involved? Does that mean we get to hear the wedding bells soon?

Also, they probably didn't want to get clicked together. While our paparazzi captured Ranbir inside his car while he was leaving, none of the Bhatts came out. In fact, up from her room's window, Alia was seen looking out, probably to find whether the shutterbugs were still around.

Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor is a regular admirer of Alia on social media. We often spot her comments on the former's photos. Looks like the two families are gelling well, too!