Freida Pinto throws weight behind Tanushree Dutta

Many had claimed that the MeToo campaign did not have a strong start in India, especially in Bollywood. But with Tanushree Dutta speaking up about her being sexually harassed by Nana Patekar, people believe that things are about to change. The actress is currently seeing a surge in support for herself from the film industry, and recently there was news about Patekar unleashing goons to attack the actress. After Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, and Twinkle Khanna, we now have Slumdog Millionaire and Love Sonia star Freida Pinto coming out in support of Tanushree.

Reports said that Tanushree wants justice not just for self but for the entire industry. Freida shared a post on social media, where she urged Indians to open up. She even added that everyone should be their own role models and not just look up their superstars to speak up. She then ended her caption in all caps, mentioning: “I SUPPORT TANUSHREE DUTTA."

Speaking to News18, Tanushree had narrated about being sexually assaulted by Patekar while on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss, a 2008 film. She had accused Patekar of verbally and physically misbehaving with her while they were filming a dance sequence for the film. She also alleged that choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique, of being witnesses and not interfering.