Freida Pinto throws weight behind Tanushree Dutta

Many had claimed that the MeToo campaign did not have a strong start in India, especially in Bollywood. But with Tanushree Dutta speaking up about her being sexually harassed by Nana Patekar, people believe that things are about to change. The actress is currently seeing a surge in support for herself from the film industry, and recently there was news about Patekar unleashing goons to attack the actress. After Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, and Twinkle Khanna, we now have Slumdog Millionaire and Love Sonia star Freida Pinto coming out in support of Tanushree.
Today, I interrupt my feed for a bit from all the fashion week poses to stand by what I truly Believe. I Believe Tanushree Dutta! I don't need to know her personally, neither have been present on that horrendous day she got bullied, abused both sexually and psychologically, intimidated and shut down inorder to corroborate her story. However, I do know what Truth, Hurt and Abuse sounds like. The same way millions of people in the world know that Dr. Christine Blasey- Ford is NOT a Liar or an attention seeking, tantrum throwing overgrown child. I add my voice to the other voices coming out in support of Tanushree's bravery because God knows this is not going to be easy for you, Tanushree. But what you have done is monumental and important and it has to shake the very core of a nation and an ideology that for too long has gotten away with heinous crimes against women and where the ugliness of misogyny has dominated the rights and suppressed any voice that has dared to speak up. Also, even if someone speaks up ( and in Tanushree's case- speaks up AGAIN) 10 years later, it doesn't dilute or nullify a factual, verified, double verified truth. Her story is not a carton of milk that expires after a few days, ready to be discarded. So trolls : please do what you do best but it is not going to change the Truth. India - Stand Up, Speak Up. Don't look to just your superstars to speak up. Be your own role models and follow the voice of your conscience. Follow the truth and stand by a woman's right to be her own wind keeper. You may just end up setting an example for many others who probably need your grit and courage to speak up. I SUPPORT TANUSHREE DUTTA.
Reports said that Tanushree wants justice not just for self but for the entire industry. Freida shared a post on social media, where she urged Indians to open up. She even added that everyone should be their own role models and not just look up their superstars to speak up. She then ended her caption in all caps, mentioning: “I SUPPORT TANUSHREE DUTTA."
Speaking to News18, Tanushree had narrated about being sexually assaulted by Patekar while on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss, a 2008 film. She had accused Patekar of verbally and physically misbehaving with her while they were filming a dance sequence for the film. She also alleged that choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique, of being witnesses and not interfering.