Fresh PIL filed against actor Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister

Even before it's release, The Accidental Prime Minister has created a tsunami of controversies. It was just a few days ago when Kher took to Twitter and expressed how his political movie trailer was nowhere to be found on YouTube. The controversies don't stop there. A Delhi based designer, Pooja Mahajan, has filed a PIL in the Delhi High court with an aim to ban the release of the trailer and film.

Pooja's counsel, Arun Maitri, filed the PIL which said that the political drama seeks to harm the image of a constitutional position such as Prime Minister. The plea further states that the trailer violates Section 416 of the Indian Penal Code which is an offence against the impersonation of a living character or living persons is not permissible as per the law.

Reportedly, the plea filed by Mahajan is an appeal to the court to request the Centre, Google, YouTube, and CBFC to take some serious steps and squash showcasing of the trailer all over. The movie is set to hit the theatres on January 11, 2019.