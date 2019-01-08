image
Tuesday, January 8th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Fresh PIL filed against actor Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister

Bollywood

Fresh PIL filed against actor Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 08 2019, 7.44 pm
back
Anupam KherBollywoodDelhi High CourtEntertainmentMovie BanpilThe Accidental Prime MinistertrailerTrailer Ban
nextPankaj Tripathi is all shades of intense in his debut magazine cover
ALSO READ

Akshaye Khanna reveals why he was unable to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju

The Accidental Prime Minister Director miffed over the propaganda question

The Accidental Prime Minister: How Anupam Kher transformed into Dr Manmohan Singh