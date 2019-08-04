Divya Ramnani August 04 2019, 11.20 am August 04 2019, 11.20 am

A wise man once said that best friends are the siblings that God forgot to give us. Isn’t it true in every sense though? Needless to say, best friends manage to bring a smile on each other’s faces, even during the toughest of circumstances. Well, the concept of friendship is so pivotal that it has been a part of many Bollywood films as well. From Sholay’s Jai and Veeru to Rahul and Anjali from the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; these characters will always hold a special place in everyone’s hearts. But, well, there are a few specific roles that have taken the concept of ‘Dosti’ to a different level altogether. Be it a Kamli to Sanju or a Circuit to Munna Bhai. So, on the occasion of Friendship Day, here are some of the most iconic characters that left no stones to portray the true essence of friendship. After all, what’s life without such faithful friends?

#1 Vicky Kaushal as Kamli in Sanju:

Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, is a biopic of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The film made it to the big screens in 2018 and is among one of the most successful films of that year. Well, apart from Kapoor’s phenomenal performance, if there was one thing that left the audience thoroughly impressed, it was Vicky Kaushal as Kamli. Kamli, as a pal, was someone who stuck with Sanju through thick and thin and played an essential part in bringing him back to the right path. Damn sure we all have at least one Kamli in our lives!

#2 Arshad Warsi as Circuit in Munna Bhai series:

With Sanjay Dutt being in the lead, it’s a rarity to see the supporting actors taking all the limelight. However, the case with Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai series is an exception. In both the films, Circuit to Munna Bhai was what cheese to pizza is. Yeah, they as ‘bhais’, completed each other. From getting into troubles to finding an OTT solution; their bromance surely kept us hooked. Bole toh yeich hai asli yaari, bidu!

#3 Veere Di Wedding:

All the girls out there, this one is for you! Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker is, undoubtedly, among one of the aptest films made on female friendships. Its plot revolves around four women, who might have succumbed to their own set of troubles but they always make it a point to boast each other’s morals in the times of difficulty. For all of them, their priorities were set!

#4 Soham Majumdar as Shiva in Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh might have majorly trended for all the wrong reasons but if there’s anything positive that came out of the film, it’s surely his rapport with Shiva. He was his pillar of strength. He spoilt him, he criticised him but he loved him more than anyone else. So much that if it wasn’t for Shiva, Kabir Singh wouldn’t have managed to leave the impact that it did.

#5 Jai and Aditi in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Ja

It was eleven years ago Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na made it to the big screens and redefined the definition of friendship and love. It was a pleasant and memorable tale of love, heartbreaks, college friendships and much more. The talking point of this film was, undoubtedly, the friendship between Jai and Aditi. Their possessiveness towards each other, which eventually blossomed into a love story, managed to strike the right chord among its viewers. No matter how old this film gets, it shall always remain close to our hearts.