From a chartbuster Aashiq Banaya Aapne to an unimpressive remake of the same, Himesh Reshammiya walked from glory to nowhere

The year was 2006. I remember a leading newspaper reporting how a bunch of teenagers were so hooked to Jhalak Dikhla Ja, they'd not stop banging their heads and humming 'Ekbar aja aja aja aja...'! Such was the madness Himesh Reshammiya managed to stir. After Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005, the audience started labeling himself as a nasal singer; and after a point, he admitted he was one!

This was Reshammiya's debut as a playback singer. As per reports, around 20,00,000 units of this album was sold!

This was followed by Aksar, the soundtrack of which was fairly popular. In the same year, Phir Hera Pheri also became a success. Himesh's kitty was fool, with films like Chup Chup Ke, Aap Ki Khatir, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Shakalaka Boom Boom amd Fool & Final, to name a few.

By 2007, he had rapidly climbed the ladder of fame. That year, he debuted as an actor, with Aap Ka Suroor.

"There couldn't have been a better time to make my debut. See, I had to see the commercial viability before trying my hand at something as big as acting. Who would have watched my movie if I had made my debut three years back when I was not as popular? But there's no way I'm compromising on my other babies - composing and singing. If, God willing, I do well as an actor, I'd continue with all three professions simultaneously," he stated, during one of his interviews with Times Of India.

The film was declared a hit but the soundtrack was a bigger success, once more. With his songs taking over the primetime music shows on television, FM channels and even parties, he was at the peak of his career. He slowly ventured into judging reality shows.

And there was no more space to climb up!

In a few years, the audience was probably saturated with his nasal tone, his repeated tunes and even more repeated moods. He wasn't working out, either as a composer or as a singer. From Radio, Dangerous Ishq, Short Cut Romeo to Jai Ho and the Expose, he never tasted success like before. His last acting stint Teraa Suroor bombed badly. The last nail on the coffin was when he crooned the remade version of Aashiq Banaya Aapne for Hate Story IV. Many said he committed a cold-blooded murder of his own song, and they weren't wrong.

With this, Reshammiya's fanbase seems to be on a downfall. In the meantime, he had his share of tiffs. During a reality show, Salman Khan passed his trademark jokes on his nasal voice, which did not go down well with the singer. But a bigger cold war cropped up between him and Sonu Nigam, both ridiculing each other.

It's not easy to cope with the cruel switch to failure from the alluring touch of success. But one assumes he has been working on himself.

As Winston Churchill said, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts...”