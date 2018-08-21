From an usher to Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone recounts his arduous journey!

Veteran Hollywood actor, Sylvester Stallone is quite an active social media user as he gave his fans a peek-a-boo from his daily life. Revisiting his old Rocky days, the actor shared a page from his past with the rest of us. Stallone took to his Instagram account to share a black and white picture from his younger days. Clad in a leather trench coat, he was standing in front of a cinema hall, the moniker of which reads: ‘Sylvester Stallone as Rocky’.

Old is surely gold. The photo Sylvester has shared was clicked just an hour before his super-duper hit film Rocky rolled at the theatre. He even revealed that two years prior to when the image was captured, he used to work as an usher at that particular theater. Apart from the post being nostalgic, it’s also inspirational. We learn how the star has worked his butt off from scratch and so values the power he wields today.

The Expendables star will next be seen in Creed II in the role of a boxing coach alongside Michael Jordan. Recently, he had even shared a fun picture from the sets of the movie. Apart from the aforementioned project, he is also geared up for Rambo 5 which will go on floors next month. Fans of the star are hoping that he will also hold the directorial reins as he had helmed the fourth part, but reports state that this time it will be someone else.