From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Karwa Chauth to Taimur's candid pic with Sara Ali Khan; a look at 2018's viral Instagram posts

2018 is almost over. It is time to take stock of things. Now social media has grown to an altogether different level this year. From making film announcements to PDAs to inviting the world for their wedding, celebs have done crazy stuff this year. In fact, when we had to get into the tough task of listing down the top Instagram posts in Bollywood that made a lot of noise, we were torn. There are so many of them that deserve to go on this list of most talked about Instagram posts. But then there are limitations. So, we got 10 of best moments from the social media site shared by various celebs which made everyone follow them. Now please forgive us if I have missed out on something. Believe us, it's really tough to choose 10 out of some of the best posts of 2018. So here we go…
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's first Karwa Chauth
On Twitter, Anushka celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with Virat has become the golden tweet of the year. On Instagram too, it became a huge hit. Indians love traditions... you see!
View this post on Instagram
My moon , my sun , my star , my everything 🥰 Happy karva chauth to all 🌕🎉
A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on
Karan Johar's group photo with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and many others
Ranbir Kapoor decided to have a pre-birthday celebration at his place and creates havoc. All the attendees came together for a photo and the world will never be the same again. It had Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone. So much awesomeness in one picture...WOW!
View this post on Instagram
The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!❤️😘😘😘😘
A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's wedding pics
2018 was the year of big fat Bollywood weddings. But the biggest ones were of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's. Ranveer-Deepika got married at Lake Como, Italy and their wedding pics went viral in no time. The fact that they made people wait for what looked like an eternity, also made quite an impact on the likes on their pictures.
View this post on Instagram
❤️
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Suhana Khan's big Vogue debut
Suhana Khan aspires to be an actress, that's fact endorsed by her father Shah Rukh Khan himself. She took one giant step towards that direction this year when she adorned the cover of Vogue. Of course, nepotism taunts threatened to drown the praises she was earning for looking so confident on the cover. But eventually, people accepted the fact that she is destined to be where she is, maano ya na maano!
View this post on Instagram
Holding her in my arms again thanks to @vogueindia . ‘What imperfect carriers of love we are...” except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan!
A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on
Disha Patani's sports bra Diwali goes bust
Disha Patani's Insta posts always get a lot of attention. Guess that prompted her to go daring this Diwali. She paired a lehenga with a sports bra for a choli and got massively trolled. Told you, India loves traditions however ridiculous they are!
View this post on Instagram
🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆
A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Roka ceremony
PC had a rushed courtship and swift shaadi this year. After she said 'Yes' to Nick's proposal who slipped a Tiffany & Co ring on her finger, the couple landed in Mumbai to do things the India way. Once more... Indians love traditions! The pictures from their roka ceremony thus became the topic of discussion for a long time.
View this post on Instagram
Taken.. With all my heart and soul..
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
Sonali Bendre's heart-wrenching post
2018 also left us hurt and worried. Irrfan Khan and Sonali Bendre were diagnosed with rare diseases which left us really sad. After it was confirmed that Sonali has retrograde cancer, she wrote a heartfelt post saying how she will fight this demon. Since then we have been frantically praying for her.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's sudden wedding
We were recuperating from Sonam Kapoor's extravaganza of a wedding with Anand Ahuja when suddenly, Neha Dhupia turned up as Mrs Angad Bedi. No point for guessing how viral their wedding post might have gone. Many suspected that Neha was pregnant when she got married and after initial denials, the truth was out.
View this post on Instagram
Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi ❤
A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on
Irrfan Khan's cryptic post getting diagnosed by neuroendocrine cancer
Before Sonali Bendre, it was Irrfan Khan's news which devastated many. He has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer and is getting treated in the US for the same. One fine day, he decides to post a poem which leaves us praying for him earnestly.
View this post on Instagram
God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me. Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don’t let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke
A post shared by Irrfan (@irrfan) on
Sara Ali Khan's adorable Rakhi time with Taimur
Sara dotes on her youngest brother Taimur. The fact is obvious from her Rakhi post this year where she was seen having so much fun with her very popular baby brother
View this post on Instagram
Rakhi celebrations continue with the little munchkin 👼💕#rakshabandhan #happyrakhi #littlebrother #tinytot
A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on
So, what do you think we missed? Do tell us in the comments section below