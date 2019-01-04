image
Friday, January 4th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Karwa Chauth to Taimur's candid pic with Sara Ali Khan; a look at 2018's viral Instagram posts

Bollywood

From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Karwa Chauth to Taimur's candid pic with Sara Ali Khan; a look at 2018's viral Instagram posts

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   January 04 2019, 4.11 pm
back
Angad BediBollywoodDeepika PadukoneDisha PataniEntertainmentIrrfan KhanNeha Dhupianick jonasPriyanka Chopraranveer singhSara Ali KhanSonali BendresrkSuhana KhanTaimur Ali KhanVogue
nextSonakshi Sinha knows how to cheat her way to a pizza!
ALSO READ

It's confirmed! Viswasam will certainly clash with Petta on January 10

Box office report 2018: Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta amongst worst performers

Meghna Gulzar, Sriram Raghavan, Amar Kaushik: 5 Bollywood directors who made an impression in 2018