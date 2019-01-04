From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Karwa Chauth to Taimur's candid pic with Sara Ali Khan; a look at 2018's viral Instagram posts

2018 is almost over. It is time to take stock of things. Now social media has grown to an altogether different level this year. From making film announcements to PDAs to inviting the world for their wedding, celebs have done crazy stuff this year. In fact, when we had to get into the tough task of listing down the top Instagram posts in Bollywood that made a lot of noise, we were torn. There are so many of them that deserve to go on this list of most talked about Instagram posts. But then there are limitations. So, we got 10 of best moments from the social media site shared by various celebs which made everyone follow them. Now please forgive us if I have missed out on something. Believe us, it's really tough to choose 10 out of some of the best posts of 2018. So here we go…

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's first Karwa Chauth

On Twitter, Anushka celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with Virat has become the golden tweet of the year. On Instagram too, it became a huge hit. Indians love traditions... you see!

Karan Johar's group photo with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and many others

Ranbir Kapoor decided to have a pre-birthday celebration at his place and creates havoc. All the attendees came together for a photo and the world will never be the same again. It had Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone. So much awesomeness in one picture...WOW!

View this post on Instagram The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!❤️😘😘😘😘 A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 26, 2018 at 1:35pm PDT

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's wedding pics

2018 was the year of big fat Bollywood weddings. But the biggest ones were of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's. Ranveer-Deepika got married at Lake Como, Italy and their wedding pics went viral in no time. The fact that they made people wait for what looked like an eternity, also made quite an impact on the likes on their pictures.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 15, 2018 at 6:36am PST

Suhana Khan's big Vogue debut

Suhana Khan aspires to be an actress, that's fact endorsed by her father Shah Rukh Khan himself. She took one giant step towards that direction this year when she adorned the cover of Vogue. Of course, nepotism taunts threatened to drown the praises she was earning for looking so confident on the cover. But eventually, people accepted the fact that she is destined to be where she is, maano ya na maano!

Disha Patani's sports bra Diwali goes bust

Disha Patani's Insta posts always get a lot of attention. Guess that prompted her to go daring this Diwali. She paired a lehenga with a sports bra for a choli and got massively trolled. Told you, India loves traditions however ridiculous they are!

View this post on Instagram 🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 5, 2018 at 5:51am PST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Roka ceremony

PC had a rushed courtship and swift shaadi this year. After she said 'Yes' to Nick's proposal who slipped a Tiffany & Co ring on her finger, the couple landed in Mumbai to do things the India way. Once more... Indians love traditions! The pictures from their roka ceremony thus became the topic of discussion for a long time.

View this post on Instagram Taken.. With all my heart and soul.. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Aug 18, 2018 at 2:45am PDT

Sonali Bendre's heart-wrenching post

2018 also left us hurt and worried. Irrfan Khan and Sonali Bendre were diagnosed with rare diseases which left us really sad. After it was confirmed that Sonali has retrograde cancer, she wrote a heartfelt post saying how she will fight this demon. Since then we have been frantically praying for her.

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's sudden wedding

We were recuperating from Sonam Kapoor's extravaganza of a wedding with Anand Ahuja when suddenly, Neha Dhupia turned up as Mrs Angad Bedi. No point for guessing how viral their wedding post might have gone. Many suspected that Neha was pregnant when she got married and after initial denials, the truth was out.

Irrfan Khan's cryptic post getting diagnosed by neuroendocrine cancer

Before Sonali Bendre, it was Irrfan Khan's news which devastated many. He has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer and is getting treated in the US for the same. One fine day, he decides to post a poem which leaves us praying for him earnestly.

Sara Ali Khan's adorable Rakhi time with Taimur

Sara dotes on her youngest brother Taimur. The fact is obvious from her Rakhi post this year where she was seen having so much fun with her very popular baby brother

So, what do you think we missed? Do tell us in the comments section below