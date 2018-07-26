From being labelled as star kids to discussing the success of Dhadak, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor bare their hearts out

Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak which released in cinema halls on July 20th has been amassing praises and is inching toward the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office. Today, at a press conference, the newbies were up-and-about answering questions around the movie.

When asked about the reviews pouring in for the movie, Janhvi replied, “I did a yay 100 times when they praised me and cried in the bathroom when it was a nay.” She also spoke about how her family had warned her to not do a remake again, after watching the movie. “They told me not to do a remake of any film for a while now,” replied Janhvi. As for the reaction to her movie from her fans and well-wishers the actress said, “I have never been happier making someone else cry in my entire life.”

They even spoke about being labelled as star kids from the onset. Ishaan said, “I am just happy that people are accepting and loving the characters and that I am able to be a part of that. It is their prerogative to label us as they deem fit. So I have no feelings about it.” Janhvi added, “Speaking for myself, I think I have a long way to go. I don't think one film can mean success. Even though it means the world to me, I still feel that there is a lot more than I need to do and aspire to do, to earn love and affection and acceptance from people. I know that I need to do a lot more to earn that. But it is a stepping stone."

Dhadak which is an adaptation of the hugely acclaimed Marathi flick Sairat, can never be a patch on the original, said producer Karan Johar. “Dhadak can never be a patch on Sairat. But we are fans who wanted to pay a homage to Nagraj Popatrao Manjule’s brilliant creation,” said Johar.

Clearly, their responses at the success meet were enough to let the world know that they are relieved over the reception to the movie.