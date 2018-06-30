Everyone tries to recreate a particular celebrity look that they like. It could be some outfit you fancy, the backdrop of the shot or some crazy accessory they carried. However, this awesome Italian dude called Emanuele Ferrari, also known as Emi, goes beyond just recreating the celebrity looks he fancies.
You may call his art gross or you may term it as oh-so-laugh-worthy, this man has got the skills and you better do not deny it. And hey we are not at all praising in vein, as his Instagram account is a sure-cut proof. So, let’s get started:
Comfortable this crown 👑 🚲 #solange #solangeknowles #metagala #metagala2018 #metball #outfit #bike #emilife #parody #cosplay #parodia #beyonce #fashion #style #moda #crown #model #met #gala #cribbio
A post shared by Emi's Life 🇮🇹 (@_emilife) on
Ognuno i meloni che si merita 🍋 @kyliejenner 💛 #kyliejenner #kardashian #kylie #jenner #kyliecosmetics #kimkardashian #kardashians #KUWTK #meloni #emilife #parodia #parody #cosplay #kendalljenner #khloekardashian #kourtneykardashian #krisjenner #lifeofkylie #fashion #bikini #style
A post shared by Emi's Life 🇮🇹 (@_emilife) on
He started out in 2014 and thanks to his genius level of creativity, he has over 921k followers.
Tutte le parodie di @lelepons 🧝🏻♀️😜 Which parody is your favorite one? #lelepons #lele #pons #instagrammer #parody #parodie #emilife #cosplay #medley #fashion #viner #style #salad #haircut #hairstyle #cribbio #leo #love #leleponsedit #fun #funny #photooftheday
A post shared by Emi's Life 🇮🇹 (@_emilife) on
HAPPY BIRTHDAY #CHIARAF 💘 Una delle mie parodie preferite 😜 @chiaraferragni 😘 #chiaraferragni #chiara #ferragni #happybirthday #guanti #outfit #cribbio #emilife #parodia #cosplay #parody #tbs #theblondesalad #chiaraferragnicollection #birthday #fedez #leoncinomio #leone #fashion #style #fashionblogger #7maggio
A post shared by Emi's Life 🇮🇹 (@_emilife) on
Name an iconic hot celeb look, and this guy has recreated it.
Mi gira la testa 🤪 Giubbotto preso gentilmente in prestito da mia madre 😜 #katemiddleton #kate #middleton #princess #hat #cappello #ireland #principessa #queenelizabeth #queen #england #london #dress #outfit #fashion #emilife #cosplay #girelle #dress #duchessofcambridge #cambridge
A post shared by Emi's Life 🇮🇹 (@_emilife) on
La mia Fashion Week prevede un po’ di floreale, vi piace? 🌿 @giuliasalemi baci persiani 💚 #giuliasalemi #giulia #salemi #fashion #fashionblogger #emilife #cosplay #style #parodia #bacipersiani #foresta #pelliccia #outfit #mfw #mfw2018 #dress #dresscode #green #moda #model #fashionweek
A post shared by Emi's Life 🇮🇹 (@_emilife) on
Even his recreation of Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala look is one of our favourites, especially with that crown made out of toast.
Qualcuno vuole un evidenziatore? ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #iwANNAbeANNA #annadellorusso #anna #dellorusso #evidenziatori #ADR #ADRbook #fashion #fashiontomaxcontest #fashionweek #model #topmodel #style #vogue #voguejapan #moda #emilife #cosplay #parodia #arlecchino #carnevale #prodottofornitoda @stabiloitaliaofficial
A post shared by Emi's Life 🇮🇹 (@_emilife) on
TROVA LE DIFFERENZE 😏 @caradelevingne ⚔️ #cara #delevingne #caradelevingne #topmodel #bacon #outfit #madeinengland #style #fashion #valerian #redcarpet #premiere #emilife #parodia #cosplay #rihanna #ikea #cerchietto #dress #model #actress
A post shared by Emi's Life 🇮🇹 (@_emilife) on
The best part is that he makes outfits out of random stuff he finds in his home.
A Natale non potevo non fare una parodia di Mariah Carey 🎅🏼 HAPPY CHRISTMAS amici 🎄 #mariahcarey #mariah #carey #christmas #merrychristmas #happychristmas #alliwantforchristmasisyou #natale #buonanatale #spazzatura #piatti #outfit #redcarpet #style #emilife #parodia #cosplay #noel #xmas #merryxmas #bicchieri #piatti #immondizia 🎄
A post shared by Emi's Life 🇮🇹 (@_emilife) on
Now tell us wouldn’t you like to a friend with such a talented chap?