Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.51 pm April 09 2019, 4.51 pm

Everyone tries to recreate a particular celebrity look that they like. It could be some outfit you fancy, the backdrop of the shot or some crazy accessory they carried. However, this awesome Italian dude called Emanuele Ferrari, also known as Emi, goes beyond just recreating the celebrity looks he fancies.

You may call his art gross or you may term it as oh-so-laugh-worthy, this man has got the skills and you better do not deny it. And hey we are not at all praising in vein, as his Instagram account is a sure-cut proof. So, let’s get started:

He started out in 2014 and thanks to his genius level of creativity, he has over 921k followers.

Name an iconic hot celeb look, and this guy has recreated it.

Even his recreation of Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala look is one of our favourites, especially with that crown made out of toast.

The best part is that he makes outfits out of random stuff he finds in his home.

Now tell us wouldn’t you like to a friend with such a talented chap?