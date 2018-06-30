Everyone tries to recreate a particular celebrity look that they like. It could be some outfit you fancy, the backdrop of the shot or some crazy accessory they carried. However, this awesome Italian dude called Emanuele Ferrari, also known as Emi, goes beyond just recreating the celebrity looks he fancies.You may call his art gross or you may term it as oh-so-laugh-worthy, this man has got the skills and you better do not deny it. And hey we are not at all praising in vein, as his Instagram account is a sure-cut proof. So, let’s get started:
Comfortable this crown 👑 🚲 #solange #solangeknowles #metagala #metagala2018 #metball #outfit #bike #emilife #parody #cosplay #parodia #beyonce #fashion #style #moda #crown #model #met #gala #cribbio
Ognuno i meloni che si merita 🍋 @kyliejenner 💛 #kyliejenner #kardashian #kylie #jenner #kyliecosmetics #kimkardashian #kardashians #KUWTK #meloni #emilife #parodia #parody #cosplay #kendalljenner #khloekardashian #kourtneykardashian #krisjenner #lifeofkylie #fashion #bikini #style
He started out in 2014 and thanks to his genius level of creativity, he has over 921k followers.
Tutte le parodie di @lelepons 🧝🏻♀️😜 Which parody is your favorite one? #lelepons #lele #pons #instagrammer #parody #parodie #emilife #cosplay #medley #fashion #viner #style #salad #haircut #hairstyle #cribbio #leo #love #leleponsedit #fun #funny #photooftheday
HAPPY BIRTHDAY #CHIARAF 💘 Una delle mie parodie preferite 😜 @chiaraferragni 😘 #chiaraferragni #chiara #ferragni #happybirthday #guanti #outfit #cribbio #emilife #parodia #cosplay #parody #tbs #theblondesalad #chiaraferragnicollection #birthday #fedez #leoncinomio #leone #fashion #style #fashionblogger #7maggio
Name an iconic hot celeb look, and this guy has recreated it.
Mi gira la testa 🤪 Giubbotto preso gentilmente in prestito da mia madre 😜 #katemiddleton #kate #middleton #princess #hat #cappello #ireland #principessa #queenelizabeth #queen #england #london #dress #outfit #fashion #emilife #cosplay #girelle #dress #duchessofcambridge #cambridge
La mia Fashion Week prevede un po’ di floreale, vi piace? 🌿 @giuliasalemi baci persiani 💚 #giuliasalemi #giulia #salemi #fashion #fashionblogger #emilife #cosplay #style #parodia #bacipersiani #foresta #pelliccia #outfit #mfw #mfw2018 #dress #dresscode #green #moda #model #fashionweek
Even his recreation of Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala look is one of our favourites, especially with that crown made out of toast.
Più guardo le foto del #MetGala più utilizzo i #Carboidrati 😂 @priyankachopra 🍔 #priyankachopra #metgala2018 #metball #ralphlauren #dress #dresscode #emilife #parodia #parody #cosplay #panbauletto #pane #look #outfit #quantico #serietv #netflix #fashion #style #alexparrish #missworld #model #met #gala #tramezzini #newyork #museum
Qualcuno vuole un evidenziatore? ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #iwANNAbeANNA #annadellorusso #anna #dellorusso #evidenziatori #ADR #ADRbook #fashion #fashiontomaxcontest #fashionweek #model #topmodel #style #vogue #voguejapan #moda #emilife #cosplay #parodia #arlecchino #carnevale #prodottofornitoda @stabiloitaliaofficial
TROVA LE DIFFERENZE 😏 @caradelevingne ⚔️ #cara #delevingne #caradelevingne #topmodel #bacon #outfit #madeinengland #style #fashion #valerian #redcarpet #premiere #emilife #parodia #cosplay #rihanna #ikea #cerchietto #dress #model #actress
The best part is that he makes outfits out of random stuff he finds in his home.
A Natale non potevo non fare una parodia di Mariah Carey 🎅🏼 HAPPY CHRISTMAS amici 🎄 #mariahcarey #mariah #carey #christmas #merrychristmas #happychristmas #alliwantforchristmasisyou #natale #buonanatale #spazzatura #piatti #outfit #redcarpet #style #emilife #parodia #cosplay #noel #xmas #merryxmas #bicchieri #piatti #immondizia 🎄
Now tell us wouldn’t you like to a friend with such a talented chap?