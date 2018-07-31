From Dangal to Dilbar: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra can show you some moves

Dilbar was a rage when Sushmita Sen’s seductive moves made our hearts beat a little faster, and the rage was renewed recently. Nora Fatehi gyrated to the tunes with her killer belly dancing, in the recreated version for John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate. However, now, we have something that can make your pulse race faster. Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra have grooved to the song and posted the video. And trust us, they are killing it with their moves.

But, this is not the first time when they have shown off their moves. Earlier too there have been a couple of times when they took to social media to exhilarate us with their enchanting moves.

At it again 😇 @sanyamalhotra_ A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Jun 26, 2016 at 5:37pm PDT

The dance videos featuring the two have left us mesmerised and we would love to see them shaking a leg on the big screen. In Dangal, we actually didn’t get to see them dancing. But, we are sure in their upcoming movies the filmmakers would surely explore their this side.

Well talking about their upcoming movies, Fatima will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan which is slated to release on Diwali this year. Meanwhile, Sanya has three interesting films lined up. She will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, Amit Sharma‘s Badhai Ho and Ritesh Batra’s Photograph.

One thing has been proved. Wrestling or twerking; Mhari choriyan kya choron se kam hain?