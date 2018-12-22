From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas; Bollywood’s big fat weddings of 2018

2018 was a year where top Bollywood actresses got hitched in style. It started with news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married, but Sonam Kapoor beat everyone to the aisle. And yes, it was Anushka Sharma who set the marriage trend in B-town when she married her cricketer boyfriend, Virat Kohli in December last year. Anushka and Virat’s destination wedding in Tuscany was one of the dreamiest affairs. The couple even hosted two grand wedding receptions in Mumbai and Delhi soon afterwards. This year we have seen more online wedding albums than any other. Here’s the list celebrities who tied the knot and kept the stars and media on to their toes with their wedding festivities.

Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja: The Neerja actress is officially Sonam K Ahuja after she tied the knot with her businessman boyfriend Anand Ahuja. While Sonam-Anand had kept their relationship under wraps, their wedding was no secret. The festivities kick-started on May 5, when the couple hosted an intimate mehendi function with only close family and friends in attendance. They had a sangeet party and a Sikh style wedding in Mumbai. The couple also hosted a grand wedding reception where we got to see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan dance the night away. Unlike her contemporaries, Sonam did not have any diktat for her guests.

Neha Dhupia – Angad Bedi: It was only recently on No Filter Neha that actor Angad Bedi confessed that his wife Neha Dhupia was pregnant before they tied the knot. The couple had however refuted these very rumours when fans speculated that the reason they got secretly married was that they were expecting a baby. Immediately after Sonam-Anand wedding, Neha and Angad shared pictures of their wedding in Delhi.

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh: DeepVeer, as they are fondly referred to by their fans, tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14. The couple celebrated their union only amongst their closest people. In fact, their guests were asked to refrain from posting any pictures or videos even without the couple on social media. Once the wedding was over though fans were treated to some of the most adorable wedding pics. Their wedding festivities continued for several days, almost until December 1.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made their relationship official with a roka ceremony immediately after the actress’ birthday this year in July. While PC shared pics from her bachelorette and parties the couple’s wedding in Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur was much like Deepika’s functions. There were no pictures that came out from the palace, which became a fort during the five-day festivities. We got a sneak peek at Priyanka’s dreamy Ralph Lauren wedding gown and the many candid moments of Nickyanka in People magazine’s edition that followed the wedding. And just like Ranveer and Deepika, Nick and PC too had many gala functions, one of which was attended by the Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi.

Kapil Sharma – Ginni Chatrath: Small screen’s star comedian decided to make a comeback in real life before reel. Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his fiancé Ginni in an intimate ceremony held in Jalandhar. The couple is all set to host a grand wedding reception on December 24, which will be attended by stars from the small and silver screen. Looks like Kapil is set for his second innings on work and personal front.

Looks like 2018 will be a year that will be remembered for the most extravagant weddings and parties.