From dissing Shan Rukh Khan to praising Deepika Padukone, 5 Rohit Shetty statements you can't miss

Rohit Shetty is on a high post-Simmba’s release and success at the box office. The filmmaker calls this cop drama as his best film to date. Shetty has not just found a great actor in the Padmaavat hero, but a brother in Ranveer. The duo will definitely collaborate in the near future, but Rohit and Ranveer are currently sitting back and enjoying the fruits of their hard work. One cannot ignore the fact that Simmba released just a week after Shah Rukh Khan’s Aanand L Rai movie that also boasted of names like Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. While Zero failed to perform, Simmba got cash registers ringing. The movie gave Rohit his third Rs 200 crore film, Ranveer's second in the same year and made newcomer Sara Ali Khan’s first year in the movies memorable.

Interestingly, Rohit and Ranveer had once clashed at the box office. Shetty’s Dilwale starring Shah Rukh, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon had released alongside Ranveer-Deepika Padukone’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Bajirao Mastani. Even though Dilwale managed to garner decent numbers and gave Shah Rukh Khan his biggest Day 1 record till date, the movie was not well received by critics or the fans. Simmba too has had to face the music, but Shetty defends his cop drama and announced he does not need a topic like rape to make his film a hit. Recently, Rohit met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, as per Simmba filmmaker’s Instagram post, was impressed with the director’s outing in the theatres. In a recent interview, Rohit Shetty opened up like never before. Here are 5 fiery statements that one cannot miss.

#Not boastful, but as a matter of fact: The Golmaal director was asked about flak that Simmba is receiving for romancing the male perspective and having a risky take on rape. The filmmaker said, “I might sound a little arrogant, but today I don't need an issue like rape to make a film hit. I have proven 13 in films - 8 are Rs 100 crore, 2 are Rs 200 crore. This one (Simmba) is going to be Rs 200 crore. Before that All The Best and Golmaal Returns and Golmaal is also there. So, I'm sitting with 10 blockbusters. I don't need such a pathetic thing to do, That's wrong.”

#Deepika was the star, not SRK! According to the filmmaker, Chennai Express was not a Shah Rukh Khan movie, but a Deepika Padukone film. He said, “For me see Chennai Express was not a Shah Rukh Khan film, people forget that. For me, even Golmaal 3 was not an Ajay Devgan film. It was Kareena Kapoor, Ratna Pathak and Mithun Chakraborty film. That’s how you write and because it’s a commercial film so people don’t go into the theory. Like in Golmaal 3, I never thought as an Ajay Devgn solo film. It was a Kareena Kapoor, Ratna Pathak and Mithun Chakraborty film. Same way Chennai Express was Deepika Padukone’s film and she gets the maximum credit also for the film. So, it’s not like my heroines are only for dance, it’s never like that.”

#The Diwale disaster: It was said that SRK and Shetty’s rapport did get a big blow after Diwale failed to perform. Both, Rohit and Shah Rukh denied this. In fact, Rohit took the blame for the movie’s non-performance. But the filmmaker was aware even before the movie’s release about its fate. He said, “When I saw Dilwale I was like bhago, niklo yaha sey (Run! Let’s go from here). The previous hit will always teach you something. It’s not that only failure teaches you. Failure may teach you that okay these are the things you don’t need to do. But success can teach you that these are the things that have worked now you need to work upon to improve more. So, even success teaches you.”

#Advice for GenNext: Rohit feels the new crop of actors are really insecure and said, “The new generation has a problem. I wish they start working together because everyone has such a great fan following now that the reach (of their movies) will be bigger. The film will be bigger. It’s high time they start doing that. Two big stars should do films together. I don’t know why that insecurity? Tell me one (two-hero) film happening like that. They will say “No, aisa nahi hai”, they will promote each other’s films on Twitter. They will click pictures at a party and put, but tell me two young big stars doing a film together, tell me one film?”

#What you will never see in a Rohit Shetty film: The filmmaker revealed, “Till today, except for Zameen I didn’t have an item song in my films for that matter.” The director takes special care to make his movies audience friendly and also said, “I see to it that I go to the theatre. I don’t go to enjoy a film but to study when people are laughing, what they are doing, how they are reacting. When the film is in satellite how they are reacting? When you meet people what they are saying. It’s always like okay she told me this, he said this and the kid said that. And strange things come up. Like one lady at the airport said when your film is on satellite, I just leave the remote and go because I know that there won’t be such scenes where I have to be there with the remote. So, this is one of the reasons why it’s working on satellite. Why women and family audience come and see my film? So, all these small things I really keep a note of and keep that in my mind. If unknowingly like it happens, a double meaning dialogue comes or gesture comes we immediately cut, go back and we say no we are not going to do this. It’s nothing wrong. But for my kind of audience, I am consciously always working.”

The filmmaker also confirmed that Ram Lakhan remake is not shelved! Now rejoice and wait for Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.