image
Saturday, January 12th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

From dissing Shan Rukh Khan to praising Deepika Padukone, 5 Rohit Shetty statements you can't miss

Bollywood

From dissing Shan Rukh Khan to praising Deepika Padukone, 5 Rohit Shetty statements you can't miss

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   January 11 2019, 10.18 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukoneDilwaleEntertainmentrohit shettyShah Rukh KhanSimmbasrk
nextRanveer Singh’s selfie with Narendra Modi gets the meme treatment
ALSO READ

John Abraham’s car collection is fancy but his Maruti Gypsy tops the list!

Here's why Samantha’s dual role in O Baby Yentha Sakkagunnave is taken off

Ranveer Singh rejected Aurangzeb’s character in Takht because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, details here!