From films to field, Vicky Kaushal is scoring sixes everywhere

Vicky Kaushal seems to be the actor of the season currently as he has been making news for all the right reasons. Vicky’s last release Raazi co-starring Alia Bhatt recently entered the 100 crore club. The film not only fared well at the box-office but also got words of appreciation from the film critics.

And it won’t be wrong to say that there is no stopping Vicky as the budding actor will soon be seen sharing screen space with Rockstar actor Ranbir Kapoor in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. Vicky will be seen playing the character of Sanjay Dutt’s close friend settled in the US.

And looks like Vicky is slowly and steadily breaking big into Bollywood and in real life too. The actor recently took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with a broken bat which he broke while playing.

The actor received high praises from his film Sanju’s producer and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani respectively at the film’s trailer launch and they rated him as one of the best actors of our times.

Well Vicky, we hope this is just the start and see you doing many amazing films in coming days.​