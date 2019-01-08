From Manisha Koirala to Sonali Bendre: Celebrities who kicked cancer's butt

Cancer is a deadly disease that incapacitates a person, both mentally and physically. It has spared no one and by no one we mean, not even our favourite celebrities. In a shocking course of events, celebs from various fields were taken aback by this disease. However, the term ‘Super-Human’ isn’t limited to fiction with all these celebs turning out to be warriors in disguise. We absolutely celebrate their unbeaten spirit and the will to conquer and inspire a million of us. Here are some survivors who have given their best shot and defeated a disease as fatal as cancer.
#1 Manisha Koirala
The stunning Manisha Koirala won over hearts with her remarkable performances in films like Bombay, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se and was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in November 2012, at the age of 42. Manisha underwent her surgeries and treatments in New York and after fighting it out with this deadly disease for several years, the actor was declared cancer-free in 2015. All thanks to her fighter-spirit. Manisha was last seen as Nargis Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju.

#2 Anurag Basu
Renowned filmmaker Anurag Basu was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer called as Promyelocytic Leukemia in 2004. Basu was given a ‘you have only two months to live’ verdict by the doctors but that didn’t affect his will to live. He went under chemotherapy and treatments for three years and made an astounding recovery. Post his exhilarating journey, Anurag Basu was back to direction with films like Barfi and Jagga Jasoos.
#3 Lisa Ray
The 46-year-old actress and model, Lisa Ray was diagnosed with a Multiple Myeloma on June 23, 2009. The Canadian actress went through a full stem cell replacement and was declared cancer-free in 2010. However, she hasn’t completely recovered since her disease can be treated but not cured.

#4 Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with Stage 1 Lung Cancer post-India winning the 2011 World Cup, where he was felicitated with the title of ‘Player of the Tournament’. The cricketer vomited blood and was complaining of nausea and breathing issues. Singh underwent his treatment and chemotherapy in the USA. The cricketer was declared as cancer-free in 2012 and was back to field in the same year. We salute your spirit, Yuvi!

#5 Sunaina Roshan
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina Roshan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014. She underwent chemotherapy, treatments and drastic weight loss. In the year 2018, Sunaina penned down her journey with cancer in an inspiring blog titled ‘Zindagi’ wherein she wrote: “I fought hard and I won”.

#6 Irrfan Khan
The powerhouse performer, Irrfan was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer known as a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. The actor had taken to his Twitter account and shared this sad news with fans. Irrfan Khan is currently is battling the disease in London and we are sure he will emerge victorious against this deadly disease!

#7 Sonali Bendre
In an unexpected post on July 4, 2018, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre announced that she has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer. The actor further revealed that she didn’t see diagnosis this coming and now, she is undergoing her treatment and chemotherapy in New York. “I’m taking this battle head-on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me,” said Sonali in her post. She leaves no stone unturned to inspire us because of her warrior-like soul.

Hats off to these real-life heroes who chose to fight out their demons rather than giving up. However, not many people are privileged enough to even be aware of the fact that they are suffering from cancer. According to a report by Call for Action: Expanding Cancer Care for women in India, around 0.7 million women suffer from cancer. However, these are only the diagnosed ones as between 1 and 1.4 million cases go either undiagnosed or unreported. The most common type of cancers in India is breast cancer, cervical cancer and oral cancer. According to a report by the National Cancer Registry Programme of the India Council of Medical Research, every year, around or more than 1300 people die due to cancer in India.