From overcoming severe stammering issues to battling spine condition, Hrithik Roshan's story is a massive inspirational boost

"The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss, and have found their way out of those depths," said Elisabeth Kubler-Ross. This holds true for all who have lived the odds and emerged victoriously. While you envy the affluence and the fame they enjoy, the story of rising lies somewhere behind. So is it, with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

Nobody is born a star. Even those born to reputed parents can taste success only when they've proved their own mettle. Hrithik, who dreamt of becoming an actor since childhood, had the biggest obstacle to overcome. He suffered from acute stammering and couldn't even speak one sentence without a pause. This also impacted his childhood to a great extent. At times, the humiliation would be so much, that he skipped classes, making uses of sickness. Reports say, he even injured his hands willfully so he wouldn't have to go to school.

"Everything seems normal until you start talking. You get stuck and you don’t know why? Right from the toes to the ends of your hair strands, you are in complete shock. Your heartbeat runs like anything and everyone is looking at you. Your schoolmates would laugh at you, but you can’t blame them because it looks funny. Stammering is hell- Hrithik remembering his childhood struggle," he once said, at the popular show Tere Mere Beech Mein.

When he was 14 years of age, Hrithik started undergoing speech therapy. The process was gruelling, rather emotionally. For hours, he would stand against the mirror, practising all 26 alphabets countless times, bringing perfection to his articulation.

We hear of one instance when Hrithik practised for 36 hours before he could explain to his cook what he wanted. Nobody who hasn't been there will understand how taxing it is.

In another, he was at a posh hotel with then-girlfriend Sussanne Khan; and couldn't utter a single word when the waiter came to take their order. Sussanne understood and ordered on his behalf.

After the release of Kaho Naa...Pyar Hai, he received an award for best debut and had to perform in Dubai. To his misery, he had to say 'I Love Dubai' from the stage but wasn't sure if he'd be able. He wanted to scream 'Dubai' with all his strength and rehearse. But the hotel staff would hear him. So he locked himself his hotel room's cupboard and started practising. Such was the effort he put in! He finally pulled off the perfect speech at the award function.

That's not the only challenge he has successfully won. In his twenties, he was diagnosed with scoliosis, a sideways curvature. In it, his spine would curve and he wouldn't be able to perform stunts or dance or do heavy workouts. While on the verge of giving up, Hrithik one day realised, butchering his childhood dream wasn't worth. He started with brisk walking and was overjoyed to find that it wasn't hurting him. Next, he started running without an issue. It still didn't cause him pain, and he knew nothing could stop him. From being the hottest hunk of his generation to becoming a breathtaking dancer and a fitness freak, the rest is history.

Because all your thoughts are going to become things one day! :)