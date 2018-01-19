From Padmaavat to Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is getting every look right

Actor Ranveer Singh has smoothly walked into the club of actors who have undergone extreme transformations for their roles. Ranveer had a busy and gruesome 2017 transforming himself into the aggressive Alauddin Khilji and 2018 looks to be even busier for the star. Ranveer will be seen in three films and will play totally different avatars in each of them. He is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy in which he will be seen as a street rapper. Ranveer shared a post comparing his transformation from Padmaavat’s Khilji to Gully Boy’s Dharavi street rapper.
Ranveer was required to beef up for the role of Khilji but has put in a lot of effort to shed those extra kilos for Gully boy. Lately the actor has been regularly spotted dribbling away on the football field. Football is known to be one of the best forms of a complete body workout. Ranveer has been forced to drop weight without losing much body mass and football it seems is the best option. He may not be a great football player but it has surely worked wonders in the transformation.
Last year, Ranveer’s trainer gave fans a glimpse into transformation which could well have been the one he was undergoing for Padmaavat.
Ranveer Singh has never stepped back from experimenting with roles. This year too he will be seen in different avatars. Besides Zoya Akhtar’s Gully boy based on the street rappers Divine and Naezy’s life, Ranveer will also be seen stepping into Kapil Dev’s big shoes for Kabir Khan’s ’83 World Cup. Following which he will be back to being his quirky self in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba in which he will sport police officer’s uniform for the first time.Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat will hit the silver screen on January 25 after a lot of hue and cry. The star will play an antagonist for the first time. He already won hearts in the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead.