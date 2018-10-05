From Pataakha to Badhaai Ho, Sanya Malhotra enjoyed smooth transition

Just like her co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana, actress Sanya Malhotra too has back-to-back releases in the form of Pataakha and Badhaai Ho. While Pataakha has already released, the actress is now all geared up for Badhaai Ho, which deals with a quirky comical subject. The movie depicts a young Ayushmann’s dilemma as his parents, who are in their early 50s, announce the arrival of a baby. Sanya plays his love interest in the movie and the question that crops up the most is whether she’s aware of anyone with a ‘Badhaai Ho’ story.

“I discovered that Gajraj Rao has a similar situation in real life, his children have an age gap of around 12 years. Amit Sharma, the director also has a similar situation in his family. So, when I heard the script I was like Bollywood has never come up with such a concept,” she said.

She may have played two vastly different characters in Pataakha and Badhaai Ho but the actress claims the transition was smooth. “I shot for Badhaai Ho first, then Pataakha. So the transition was very nice and smooth because we did a lot of workshops for Badhaai Ho too. To play a character like Chutki, I had to take myself out of my comfort zone, because I’m not at all like Chutki in real life,” he said.

Badhaai Ho is only Sanya’s third movie after Dangal and Pataakha but she has been careful to choose films that allow her to shine. Speaking of the nepotism nepotism debate, she states, “I feel that even if you’re an outsider or an insider, if you don’t have the talent, you will not be able to survive in this industry. So, all those who are there in the industry are doing very well. In today’s times, so many films are being made, so there is work in abundance. It’s not like anybody is deprived of opportunities, everybody is getting work. So, whoever is surviving and getting work, they are actually very talented.”