From rags to one of the wealthiest, Farah Khan’s life journey is inspiring

Not everyone is born with a silver spoon and not all get to be the wealthiest in this world. But here’s a story of a lady who was born in a Richie Rich family yet suffered a life of struggle. We are talking about Bollywood’s favourite choreographer-turned-filmmaker, Farah Khan. Farah was born in a wealthy family and while she may be rarely seen without a smile on her face, she’s had a fair share of troubles. A young Farah saw life fall apart when her father’s film tanked at the box office and the family lost much wealth. The struggle was so hard that the lady had to borrow money for her father’s funeral. Yes, a tale that will pierce through your heart.

Born on 9 January 1965 to stuntman-turned-filmmaker Kamran Khan, Farah Khan is the elder sister of comedian-filmmaker Sajid Khan. Kamran Khan was one of the richest filmmakers Bollywood has ever since and hence, Farah’s childhood was privileged. “For Sajid and me we have seen the best of Bollywood in the sense till I was of 5 years old. My father was very rich and we use to have parties and all the stars used to come home,” she once quoted.

But all the wealth began to disappear when Kamran Khan’s film Aisa Bhi Hota Hai released in 1971 tanked at the box office. The filmmaker invested every penny that he had in this film and it failed to bring in returns.It was here that Farah’s struggle began. In one of the interviews, the lady had recalled how she had no money for her father’s funeral. Her quote read, “And from there to my father's death, he died with just 30 rupees in his pocket. So when people tell me that you come from a privileged background I really want to get up and give them a tight slap because it was just those 30 rupees and I had to run around and ask for money for his funeral.”Farah, a beautiful dancer, got her first break when she got to choreograph Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Vohi Sikander that released in 1992. It was a luck by chance scene for her as Saroj Khan was supposed to choreograph this song, but the veteran choreographer did not turn up and Farah got her break. She even received an award for her choreography.

There was no stopping Farah from here on. She worked hard and achieved all the glory that she deserved. From being a choreographer to being a filmmaker, Farah turned the tables with her story of success.

Inspiring, isn’t it?