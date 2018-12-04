image
Tuesday, December 4th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

From Rajinikanth to Aamir Khan – When stars owned up their failures like true heroes

Bollywood

From Rajinikanth to Aamir Khan – When stars owned up their failures like true heroes

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   December 04 2018, 9.15 am
back
Aamir KhanBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentRajinikanthRanbir KapoorSalman Khantubelight
nextRevealed! This is how Janhvi Kapoor is prepping for Takht with Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor give reception a miss

Superstar Rajinikanth's next : When 2.0 would meet Kaththi

Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan takes responsibility, apologises for its failure