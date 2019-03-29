From Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt, here are some Bollywood celebs who have successful side businesses

Darshana Devi March 29 2019, 6.00 pm March 29 2019, 6.00 pm

There’s no denying that Bollywood is a great industry to make a booming career. But you never know! This booming career may just go for a toss at any given time. Hence why a lot of celebs have made use of their business minds to make money off-screen by turning entrepreneurs. We must admit, some of them have been effortlessly carrying out their entrepreneurship without many knowing. Ranveer Singh is the latest entrant in the club. The actor launched his independent music record label called IncInk on Friday and shared the big news on social media. Besides Ranveer, let’s have a look at some other celebs who have donned the hat of an entrepreneur!

Priyanka Chopra

This lady tops the list when it comes to being successful in the business world. Besides her production firm Purple Pebble Pictures, she launched a dating app called Bumble and is also an investor in a coding education company Holberton School.

Salman Khan

Bhai is the founder of his production company Salman Khan Films and Being Human, a clothing label, the earnings of which apparently go charity. He also recently launched a fitness equipment brand named Being Strong.

Alia Bhatt

The powerhouse of talent invested in a startup named StyleCracker, which was founded in 2013. The startup claims to use advancements in technology to develop The StyleCracker Box - a way to get styled and look great.

Anushka Sharma

She has created a niche for herself as a producer of films with offbeat stories under her banner Clean Slate Films. Besides which, she also launched her own clothing label called Nush in 2018.

Aditya Roy Kapur

After making his debut on Instagram, the actor has collaborated with apparel retailer Universal Sportsbiz to launch a fashion line for men under the label ‘Single’. It is being positioned as ‘a brand for young Indians, between 22-28-year-olds, who are successful, independent, charming and single.’

Sushmita Sen

The bold and beautiful woman owns a jewellery retail store in Dubai and chains of restaurants and spa under her company Sensazione. She also has her own production company called Tantra Entertainments.