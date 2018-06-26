image
  3. Bollywood
From raw and raspy to suitilicious: Akshay Kumar's transformation is ruggedly hot

Bollywood

From raw and raspy to suitilicious: Akshay Kumar's transformation is ruggedly hot

He is the only man who features in more than four films in a year and yet appears to be the most desirable man alive! Holla, we are of course talking about Akshay Kumar who is currently the god of fitness and wisdom. Chiseled abs, charming looks and a smile that can make you swoon, Akshay is a man of every girl’s dream. But was he always like this? We’re afraid, not!

back
Akshay KumarJaanwarmoviesSangharshtransformation
nextThese celeb kids are BORN STARS literally!

within