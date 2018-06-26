From raw and raspy to suitilicious: Akshay Kumar's transformation is ruggedly hot

He is the only man who features in more than four films in a year and yet appears to be the most desirable man alive! Holla, we are of course talking about Akshay Kumar who is currently the god of fitness and wisdom. Chiseled abs, charming looks and a smile that can make you swoon, Akshay is a man of every girl’s dream. But was he always like this? We’re afraid, not!

He made his debut with the film Saugandh but it was Khiladi that gave him the title of, well Khiladi! Now just go back in the past and recollect how he looked in that film. Ouch… the embarrassing image reappears! Hairy AF, Akshay personified that raw and raspy man, who was attractive in his own weird way.

And this era of Akshay being hairy as a bear, but with a great physique did not end soon. Year after year, film after film, Akshay flaunted his chest hair in the 90s.

Not just chest hair, Akshay was also known for his lustrous tresses he sported back then.

But the most classic makeover that he had was in the movie Sangharsh when he sported a middle parting and a pencil style mustache. Even in Jaanwar, Akshay sported long hair till his shoulder.

But it was after Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo that released in 2004 that we saw Akshay’s transformation. He developed abs, waxed his chest, arms and legs; and transformed into a man who can wake up your lascivious soul and make you salivate until your glands run dry.

And now he carries his salt-n-pepper look with utmost finesse and with a face as handsome as his, Akshay is one of the HOTTEST man alive on earth. In our opinion!