From Rekha to Kangana Ranaut, stars who put roles over looks

It’s true that Bollywood actors are like chameleons. They change their skin from role to role, showing off their craft as an artiste. Over the years, we have come across some of the most remarkable actors, who even compromised on looks in order to fit into their roles. Here’s a list of leading ladies from Bollywood who truly deserve a pat on the back for taking up challenging roles and still being cool!

Zeenat Aman in Satyam Shivam Sundaram:

She essays the role of Roopa in the film, whose face and neck got burned right in her childhood leaving her face disfigured. The way she pulled it off will forever be remembered in the history of Bollywood.

Rekha in Khoon Bhari Maang:

Rekha’s character Aarti in Khoon Bhari Maang sported a facial birthmark and dark circles before she underwent a facial surgery. It’s her spectacular performance that makes the film worth a watch!

Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil:

The lady played the role of Alizeh in the film, who gets diagnosed with cancer and goes complete bald. For an actress, her tresses are of supreme importance. But Anushka managed to make bald look beautiful.

Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom:

The stunning global star played the titular role and how! The versatile actor went bald too for a short sequence in the film and must say, she did complete justice to her character!

Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu Returns:

The power-packed performance by the National award winner as the quintessential tomboy Datto had left us all speechless!

Antara Mali in And Once Again:

One more actress who went bald for a film is Antara Mali. She went completely de-glam for her role of a monk in Sikkim and also sported a mark on her face.

Shruti Hassan in D-Day:

The actor played Suraiya, a Karachi-based prostitute, and her role demanded to have a scar on her face. She garnered a lot of appreciation for her role by both audience and critics alike.