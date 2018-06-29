From the first picture of his kids to wishing himself on Father’s Day, Karan Johar has taken us through his journey of fatherhood

It was last year in March when Karan Johar surprised everyone by announcing that he has turned a father through surrogacy. The filmmaker in a statement had stated that he feels enormously blessed to be a parent. Karan had also stated that his children are his world and priority. Well, after knowing that he has turned a father to twins, we all were waiting to get a picture of Karan’s babies. And when he started posting, it was an adorable spree of a beautiful journey, that of fatherhood. Let’s take a look at this incredible journey of the purest joys of life.

The first picture that he shared of Yash and Roohi was in August last year, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, when they turned six months. The picture has his mother Hiroo Johar holding her grandkids.

He then shared another picture in the same month, and properly introduced us to Yash and Roohi.

Karan also shared the moment when Yash and Roohi made a new friend. Well, it was Taimur.

In February this year, when they turned one, Karan shared a picture of the two and wrote a special message for them. He called Yash and Roohi, the most beautiful gift ever.

On Women’s Day, Karan shared a picture of his daughter Roohit and had a message for her.

In March this year, she shared a very pretty picture of three generations, which had his mom, himself and his kids. A perfect family portrait.

Of late, Karan has been posting some really cute videos and pictures of his kids. He also shared a video in which Yash and Roohi are seen having screaming match.

On Father’s Day, he shared a video of Yash and Roohi and wished himself Happy Father’s Day. Well, the video is just super cute.

Well, Karan’s fatherhood journey has indeed been a blissful one, and we wish him all the more happy years ahead, replete with grandkids.