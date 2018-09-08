From the original to the recreated one, Sushmita Sen’s Dilbar moves are killer

Sushmita Sen had made us skip a heartbeat when she danced on the song Dilbar in the film Sirf Tum (1999). Though the film didn’t do any wonders at the box office, the track was a chartbuster. Even after so many years, Sushmita’s sensuous moves are still remembered. Well, recently in the film Satyameva Jayate, the song was recreated with Nora Fatehi stepping into Sen’s shoes. The song was liked by everyone and it received millions of views. But original will always be the original! Recently Sushmita on her Instagram posted a video in which she can be seen grooving to the recreated version of this song and we are floored.

Sen’s moves are killer and it is proved that not just the original version, the actress can make us skip a heartbeat even when she shakes a leg on the recreated song.

Sen has been away from the big screen for quite a sometime now. Her last Bollywood release was 2010 release No Problem. A few months ago, at a fashion event, the actress had stated, “I have many things to do. I have to do a film with which I can take a bow. I would like to give back all the love. I owe it to the people who love me. It doesn’t matter if they are five or five thousand. I have to do a film for them and make sure that it’s a huge hit. I’m taking my time but I’ll do it.”

We are sure fans of Sushmita are keen to see her on the big screen.