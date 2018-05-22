From the shelves of Twinkle Khanna! 10 books that you should definitely pick up

Readers are bizarre creatures. They fall in love with the stories between the pages, and date the characters within. We have one such bookworm in the world of Bollywood too, though she left the field of acting long back, and doesn’t fail to take a dig at her ‘horrendous’ acting skills every now and then. She is one of the bestselling authors now, and married to one of the most successful B-town actors. We are of course, talking about Twinkle Khanna aka our very own Mrs Funnybones.
Twinkle Khanna is a voracious reader and often treats us to her current reads which often turn out to be fascinating stories. So all the bookworms, gather around as we are going to take you through the shelf of Twinkle Khanna.Keshava, Bhawana Somaaya
Thank you @bhawanasomaaya and I look forward to spending a part of my Sunday with Keshava
This one is a gift from the author herself. Bhawana Somaaya is a veteran journalist and an author, and her latest, ‘Keshava’ is all about Lord Krishna, his magic, and his relationship with nature.The Vegetarian, Han Kang
A carnivorous,carnal read-This is my second copy. The first, before I could finish, I reluctantly gave away to a vegetarian over lunch- @anupama.chopra :) Promptly bought another and last night only went to bed after I had devoured it all #mustread #thevegetarian
What happens when you are a couple that enjoys the same delicacies and one day, your partner decides to become a vegetarian. No wonder this hilarious pick is on Twinkle’s shelves.A fisherman of the inland sea, Ursula K. Le Guin
Finally some time to unwind and to reread an old favourite-How else do you mourn the passing of a wonderful mind without immersing your own inside her world #ursulaleguin
Not just funny and slapstick books, Twinkle is fond of genres that indulge one in introspection too. This one is a winner of National Book Award and quite an overwhelming read.A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
Fell in love with this wonder right from the opening paragraph #MustRead #AManCalledOve
This gorgeous story needs no introduction. And we need not wonder why Mrs Funnybones fell for this one.Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore, Robin Sloan
Jet lag,when you reach your destination,unpack and discover that along with a pair of socks you have also left your circadian clock behind-Don't fret, read instead:) #mustread #mrpenumbras24hourbookstore
A book about a mysterious bookstore, this one combines mystery with the love for reading, and just like Twinkle, we think we would be floored as well.The Remains of the Day, Kazuo Ishiguro
A sublime book filled with subtle humour within a moving tale of culture, dignity and duty. I now want to see the movie as I am curious to see how it would translate into another medium #mustread #theremainsoftheday
This one’s a Pulitzer Prize Winner, and all about giving second chances in love. It’s a story of hope against the tides. One of Twinkle’s profound reads.Erotic Stories For Punjabi Widows, Balli Kaur Jaiswal
Why should you read this? Women-Young,old,single,married and yes widowed have desires that we wrap under layers of conditioning and this book lets you peek under the covers. The book reminded me of Lipstick Under My Burkha which I also loved! #eroticstoriesforpunjabiwidows #FunRead
This one is saucy, sexy and totally a riot. It’s quite understandable why it is present in Mrs Funnybones’ shelf.My Brilliant Friend, Elena Ferrante
My Brilliant Friend is brilliant indeed. This book does not do any of the complicated zigzags of successful storytelling but is an arrow that flies parallel to the ground and hits at the heart of all human emotion. #mustread
This is the book which hits at the heart of human emotion, as Twinkle so aptly puts it.Tales from Firozsha Baag, Rohinton Mistry
Am I the only one who forgets entire narratives and then has to read old favourites again? #rohintonmistry #DayWithPixel
This one is a recurring favourite of Mrs Funnybones.The Course Of Love, Alain de Button
For inexplicable reasons I find myself reading this wonderful book not quite in a linear manner - the psychology of a relationship wrapped within a love story #mustread #sundayrecommendation
Falling in love is easy, but what happens after that. Read this one for a brutally real, ‘sans the rosy glasses’ take on love, for the psychology of a relationship as Twinkle calls it.How many of these have you read? Planning to pick any?