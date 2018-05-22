From the shelves of Twinkle Khanna! 10 books that you should definitely pick up

Readers are bizarre creatures. They fall in love with the stories between the pages, and date the characters within. We have one such bookworm in the world of Bollywood too, though she left the field of acting long back, and doesn’t fail to take a dig at her ‘horrendous’ acting skills every now and then. She is one of the bestselling authors now, and married to one of the most successful B-town actors. We are of course, talking about Twinkle Khanna aka our very own Mrs Funnybones.

Twinkle Khanna is a voracious reader and often treats us to her current reads which often turn out to be fascinating stories. So all the bookworms, gather around as we are going to take you through the shelf of Twinkle Khanna.

This one is a gift from the author herself. Bhawana Somaaya is a veteran journalist and an author, and her latest, ‘Keshava’ is all about Lord Krishna, his magic, and his relationship with nature.

What happens when you are a couple that enjoys the same delicacies and one day, your partner decides to become a vegetarian. No wonder this hilarious pick is on Twinkle’s shelves.

Not just funny and slapstick books, Twinkle is fond of genres that indulge one in introspection too. This one is a winner of National Book Award and quite an overwhelming read.

This gorgeous story needs no introduction. And we need not wonder why Mrs Funnybones fell for this one.

A book about a mysterious bookstore, this one combines mystery with the love for reading, and just like Twinkle, we think we would be floored as well.

This one’s a Pulitzer Prize Winner, and all about giving second chances in love. It’s a story of hope against the tides. One of Twinkle’s profound reads.

This one is saucy, sexy and totally a riot. It’s quite understandable why it is present in Mrs Funnybones’ shelf.

This is the book which hits at the heart of human emotion, as Twinkle so aptly puts it.

This one is a recurring favourite of Mrs Funnybones.

Falling in love is easy, but what happens after that. Read this one for a brutally real, ‘sans the rosy glasses’ take on love, for the psychology of a relationship as Twinkle calls it.

