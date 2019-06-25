Divya Ramnani June 25 2019, 6.53 pm June 25 2019, 6.53 pm

Gone are the days when only commercial films with a high budget, grand star cast and festive release dates, did wonders at the box office, in both, India and overseas. Success, in today’s time, has become synonymous with content, meaningful one precisely, irrespective of the film’s cast, budget and all other factors. Well, in case, you are wondering what made us talk about the content-driven, small budget yet successful films….it’s quite a trend nowadays. At least the first half of 2019 suggests so. From Vicky Kaushal’s URI: The Surgical Strike to Amitabh Bachchan’s Badla; these films, surprisingly, have taken the Indian box office by storm, and how!

Here’s a rundown into all the films that made some big, really big, money at the box office so far!

#1 URI: The Surgical Strike

URI: The Surgical Strike, unarguably, helped Vicky Kaushal achieve some huge heights. The film, based on Indian Army’s surgical strike in Pakistan occupied Kashmir that took place in 2016, stands as the highest grosser of 2019 till date. It raked in a whopping Rs 244 crore at the Indian box office. Though one can’t deny that the ‘patriotism’ factor helped the film earn big, all the convincing performances, too, played an essential part in its success.

#2 Bharat

And here we go! How can we not mention a Salman Khan film, while talking of big box office earnings? His latest Eid release Bharat, also starring Katrina Kaif, had a good 5-day run in its first weekend and, thanks to Eid, Bharat holds the record of 2019’s highest opening so far. Talking about its roundup, this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial made a total sum of Rs 195.74 crore at the Indian box office.

#3 Kesari

Kesari starring Akshay Kumar was among one of the highest openers of 2019. It was based on the lives of Sikh soldiers, who bravely fought against 10,000 Afghan troops in the year 1897, in order to destroy their attempt of capturing Saragrahi. Also starring Parineeti Chopra, Kesari ended its box office run at Rs 151.87 crore.

#3 Total Dhamaal

Up next is the multi-starrer Total Dhamaal, which is a sequel to one of the most popular comedy series of Bollywood. Needless to say, the presence of stars like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Arshad Warsi among others helped the film make big money. Maintaining its fourth position in the list of Bollywood’s highest grossers of 2019 so far, Total Dhamaal collected Rs 150.07 crore.

#5 Gully Boy

With back-to-back superlative performances, Ranveer Singh has managed to garner a strong fanbase in the industry. His last film Gully Boy, which chronicled the lives of Indian street rappers, was a huge success, both in terms of box office and critically. Gully Boy, also starring Alia Bhatt, raked in a massive Rs 134.21 crore.

#6 De De Pyaar De

De De Pyaar De emerged as Ajay Devgn’s second box office success in 2019. The film, for a change, had Ajay Devgn in a different avatar, which was well-received by all the moviegoers. This Akiv Ali directorial made a total sum of Rs 93.89 crore. Now, that was so close to a 100!

#7 Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

More than its story, this film made noise for all the controversies that came along. From the original director’s dramatic exit to Kangana taking over his place and her shocking statements; all the memories are very much afresh. Moving on to the film, it was a success and gained Kangana an ocean of praises for portraying Rani Lakshmibai’s character with so much of conviction. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, in its total, made Rs 90.81 crore.

#8 Luka Chuppi

Kartik Aaryan rose to the much-needed fame after delivering some of the most entertaining films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1, 2 and, of course, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. Luka Chuppi was his next with Kriti Sanon, and their delightful chemistry managed to strike the right chord among its viewers. As a result, this rom-com collected a whopping Rs 90.81 crore.

#9 Badla

Badla reunited Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu after PINK and, unsurprisingly, it did wonders at the box office. The film’s gripping plot had all of us at the edge of our seats. Emerging as Amitabh Bachchan’s highest grosser in recent times, Badla collected Rs 87.56 crore at the box office.

Well, that’s pretty much it about it! Now, let’s wait for the remaining 2019 and its surprise winners in terms of the box office. Though which film are you rooting for?