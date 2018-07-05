From Varun's strip fest to Karan's Sangeet ceremony, this IIFA promo is worth a watch

Okay, the moment of truth has arrived. How many of you have secretly fantasized Varun Dhawan performing a striptease act? Come on, don't be shy. Well, most of his fans who drool over his lust-worthy abs and that super-toned bod, combined with his innocent expressions have thought about the possibility. Looks like your dreams are coming true, may not be in entirety but something is better than nothing. IIFA 2018 will soon air on our TV screens and guess what, one if the sequences have our Badri stripping!

And that's not all! Apparently, we have a sangeet ceremony for Karan Johar as well, and the ones participating are the likes of Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and more, with a clueless Karan figuring out the crisis of his life.

Super cool, ain't it?

The award ceremony which took place in Bangkok this year saw many stars giving it a miss due to commitments elsewhere. Stars like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others were busy with the Da-Bangg Tour. We had Kareena Kapoor Khan in London, while Shahid Kapoor had injured his back. Nevertheless, it seemed fun.