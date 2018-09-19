FryDay: Govinda strikes back with his killer moves in an average Chotey Bade song

Govinda is back to his first love, movies. Recently, we were treated to his look from his comeback movie Rangeela Raja and on Wednesday, we have the first song from his other forthcoming flick titled FryDay. The trailer of this comic-caper which also stars Varun Sharma (Choocha from Fukrey) was recently unveiled.

Now, the first song Chotey Bade is out and it simply failed to impress. It lacks the zest needed for a Govinda song, and comes across as strictly average. Govinda’s back in his element, doing what he does best, dance and Varun too joins him as they groove to this Mika Singh number. The song is an out-and-out dance number in which Govinda addresses Varun as Chotey, while the latter, addresses him as Bade.

We also have singers Mika Singh and Ankit Tiwari groove alongside the lead pair for a segment of the track. Ankit Tiwari has also composed the music while the lyrics are written by Anurag Bhomia.

FryDay, is a comic caper that has Varun Sharma essay the role of a salesman named Rajiv who knocks on Govinda aka Gagan’s door to sell a water purifier. But, things take a wrong turn after it is revealed that Govinda is cheating on his wife. We see a lot of one-liner dialogues coming from Govinda, who’s famous for his trademark lines. FryDay is helmed by Abhishek Dogra, written by Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajeev Kaul and will be releasing on October 12, 2018.