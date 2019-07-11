Onkar Kulkarni July 11 2019, 8.27 pm July 11 2019, 8.27 pm

Yo Yo Honey Singh has time and again got embroiled in a controversy. The popular rapper ends up getting all the unwanted attention for the controversial lyrics in his songs. Though most of his tracks emerge as chartbusters, its the lyrics of his dance numbers that attract trouble. The latest Yo Yo Honey Singh number to create havoc is Makhna.

A case has been registered against Honey, by the Punjab police, for using vulgar lyrics in the song. On July 08, a man named Lakhwinder Kumar registered a case at Mataur Police Station in SAS Nagar district. He has been charged under Sections 294 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 67 of Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Amidst all this, Honey's brand new track has been released today. Interestingly, this song, titled Funk Love, has the lyrics which are inspired by the nursery rhyme 'Machli jal ki rani hai'. The song features Sunny Leone and is from Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor starrer Jhootha Kahin Ka. At the launch, in.com questioned Sunny about her take on the case filed against Honey, and she was quick to revert, "I will first see the case report. Read it and then only answer this question.”