Gaana Hit Ho Gaya! Salman and the cast of Race 3 go bonkers over the success of Party Chale On

Race has been a super stylish franchise since its on-set, and now we are gearing up for the release of its third instalment. Titled Race 3, it features an entirely new plotline and an ensemble cast, with Salman Khan replacing Saif Ali Khan as the lead. However, the starting buzz of the movie didn’t go as well as expected, given the trailer and songs received a mixed to negative response. In fact, it was subjected to much trolling as well. But finally, the stars and makers have a reason to smile. The latest song Party Chale On has finally struck the chord and is being loved by all.

Salman took to Twitter to share a super fun video of the cast being astounded at the success of the song. Check it and get the vibe.

Lol! This is too funny. Especially the end part involving producer Ramesh Taurani and director Remo D’Souza.

Race 3 also marks the comeback of Bobby Deol. The curly-haired boy of the 90s has repeatedly stated in all the interviews how Salman has brought him out of the shell and given a new zeal to his career.

The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, and Saqib Saleem amongst others.