Darshana Devi July 31 2019, 7.02 pm July 31 2019, 7.02 pm

It was on July 18 that Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades became parents to a baby boy. The news had sent netizens into a frenzy and ever since then, they have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the newborn’s face. Only recently, Arjun surprised fans with a picture of his munchkin holding his finger and announced the little one’s name as Arik Rampal. Following which, on Wednesday, Gabriella shared her shocking post-pregnancy weight loss transformation.

Through a series of Instagram stories, the South African model chronicled her entire weight loss journey and shared her drastic transformation. In her first picture, which sees her taking a mirror selfie while flaunting her baby bump, she stated how she weighed 21 kg during her pregnancy period and it ‘wasn’t easy’ for her to watch herself that way. Adding that she, however, continued working out. In the next picture, she wrote that she cared less about how she looked and all that mattered to her was her baby’s health. The third picture of her is from the gym, supposedly taken 11 days after her delivery and shows her transformation. She suggested her followers to not stop their regime during pregnancy and to eat well. She also shared that ‘prenatal yoga really helped’ her keep her ‘pelvic floor strong’. “Also remember everyone is different and all good things take time. So, be patient with your body and mind,” she signed off.