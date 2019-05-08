Gajraj Rao has a hilarious reaction to Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala hairstyle

Divya Ramnani May 08 2019, 7.47 pm May 08 2019, 7.47 pm

Priyanka Chopra, on Tuesday, turned heads at the latest edition of MET Gala. The Barfi actor, known for her breathtaking fashion choices, stunned everyone with her super-dramatic Dior outfit. From her outrageous curly hairdo to those white eyelashes and an over the top makeup; Priyanka Chopra went well according to this year’s theme of MET, which was ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’. The stunner was accompanied by her better half Nick Jonas, who looked no less than Game of Thrones’ Littlefinger.

PeeCee received mixed response for her bold experimentation. While many lauded the actor, she was a topic of memes on the internet. Well, Badhaai Ho's Gajraj Rao, took perfect advantage of this opportunity and his take on Priyanka Chopra’s hairstyle will leave you in splits. Taking to his Instagram, Gajraj shared a close up picture of Priyanka from the MET Gala 2019 and compared it to his own picture, where he could be seen sporting a white wig. In his caption, Gajraj asked Priyanka to return his wig ASAP, however, in its original colour (since PC’s hairdo was black). The actor further passed on his regards for Nick, whom he referred to as ‘Nikke’. ROFL! We now wait for Priyanka’s response.

Check out Gajraj Rao’s post on Priyanka Chopra here:

Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, shared her sweet opinion on her daughter’s outfit at a recent event. She said, "Itni door se kya reaction hoga, mere saamne hoti to jhappi lagati, bahut sunder lag rahi thi bahut special lag rahi thi (If she would have been here I would have hugged her, she was looking very beautiful and special).” Mother’s love, we tell you!

Priyanka Chopra at the MET Gala 2019:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood release, The Sky Is Pink. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim and will make it to the big screens on October 11, 2019.