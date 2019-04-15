image
Game of Thrones 8: Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana have a message for Sansa Stark aka Sophie Turner

Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana are as excited for Game of Thrones as we are and they are rooting for Sansa Stark aka Sophie Turner for obvious reasons.

