Game of Thrones 8: Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana have a message for Sansa Stark aka Sophie Turner

Nikita Thakkar April 15 2019, 9.26 am April 15 2019, 9.26 am

Winter has arrived! The first episode of the final season of the fantasy drama, Game of Thrones, has been released and mind-you, if you have not watched it yet, DO NOT scroll social media as there's nobody holding the door for spoilers. But fret not, this article is safe. We aren't giving you any spoilers here. Rather we are here to talk about 'the love' Priyanka Chopra has for her J-sister Sophie Turner who essays the role of Sansa Stark. With GoT 8 taking over the internet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to send in all the luck to Sophie.

She shared a picture of Sophie seated on the Iron Throne and wished her all the best, emphasising that she is a 'boss babe' and that she is 'very loved'. But hey, did anybody notice something? There's someone right next to the Iron Throne. Yes, that's Diana, Priyanka Chopra's pooch. So PeeCee's little furry friend has her own Instagram account named Diaries of Diana, and this unique GoT poster is up on her wall. Shared with caption, "The throne has been decided... so says the #PawOfTheQueen," Diana is woofing for her aunt Sophie Turner. Such bond, much wow!

Meanwhile, in the honour of the final season of Game of Thrones 8, Sansa, oh we mean, Sophie shared a picture of her from the sets. She can be seen sleeping under a blue blanket in the picture. Soon netizens started using their brains and have come up with a theory that Sansa is going to die in GoT 8. Calling it a spoiler, fans are shell shocked with this image. Sophie did not mention when this picture was taken though. It could be from earlier seasons but netizens are doing their guesswork!

