Game Of Thrones: Masaba Gupta shares a glimpse of her GOT merchandise

Darshana Devi April 19 2019, 4.44 pm April 19 2019, 4.44 pm

For Game Of Thrones fans, it’s is not a show but an emotion. The diehard fans jumped up in joy back in December when they learned that their obsession with the fantasy series is coming to life. All thanks to designer Masaba Gupta, who shared the news of her bagging the official license to create Game Of Thrones merchandise in apparel, home products and jewellery under her label - House of Masaba. With this, her firm also stands as the only official design house in India to be doing a collection inspired by the insanely popular show.

The designer teased fans with a short video on Friday which features her sharing that she caught on to the show largely because of her mother and got hooked to it the minute after she started watching it. The short clip shows us the glimpses of the GOT trailer, showcasing faces of the all-time favourite characters - Sansa Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow and Arya Stark among others. That’s not all. She has also treated us with the first look of the GOT themed outfits along with the making video of it. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the designer also revealed her choice of Bollywood actors who can be the perfect faces of her GOT collection.

“Ranveer Singh because he is himself and no one can match the energy no one can really wear clothes that are so whacky, cool and funky the way he does and not look like he's trying hard. He just looks like he woke up like that. I think if it was a woman, Alia Bhatt. I think because she's super feminine but she's very strong. I know she is a fan of the show. She's one of those people who is like a chameleon. She changes her style too often and I love that about her. She will do justice to the collection,” she said.

Meanwhile, the show has finally reached its last season. The very first episode aired on Monday, April 8 and we now eagerly wait for the remaining five episodes.