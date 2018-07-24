Game Of Thrones or Game of Clones: Desi Lannister in Salman Khan's Bharat?

While each and every Bollywood fanatic is going gaga over Salman Khan’s new look from his upcoming flick Bharat, we have a new update from the sets of the film, thanks to Salman’s designer Ashley Rebello. The film went on floors on Monday and Rebello shared a stylish look of Salman from the movie. And now as per his latest Instagram story, we see Peter Dinklage aka Tyrion Lannister on the sets of Bharat.

Exciting, right? But sorry to disappoint you as he is not Peter Dinklage with Ashley. It’s Peter’s lookalike named Tariq Mir, who is based in Kashmir. One look at the duplicate and you will not be able to spot any difference between the two. Reportedly, the man was spotted while Imtiaz Ali’s line producer, Khawar Jamsheed was auditioning for the role of a clown for a children’s event.

We also have some pictures from the sets in which we see that Bharat has kickstarted with a circus sequence and maybe the desi dwarf is on the sets to shoot for the same. Bharat might not have managed to have Lannister from Game Of Thrones, but there is definitely a Game Of Clones happening there.

Lastly, desi or videshi, we are happy that a Bollywood movie is finally getting someone close to Lannister in it.