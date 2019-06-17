Ranjini Maitra June 17 2019, 6.06 pm June 17 2019, 6.06 pm

Taapsee Pannu's latest release Game Over got her rave reviews from critics. But it doesn't look like that's helping the audience head to the theatres to catch a show! Game Over, released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, had opened to a strictly average figure of Rs 75 lakhs. On Saturday, the collections escalated to Rs 1.75 cr. On Sunday, it had a slight drop and minted Rs 1.5 cr. After running for three days, Game Over now stands with Rs 4.5 cr in its kitty.

The film has reportedly gotten around 700 screens across the country. Nearly two weeks after its release, Salman Khan's Bharat is still faring well at the box office. That might have been a reason why Game Over didn't fare well. Tamannah Bhatia's Khamoshi, although quite a washout, is also running at the box office right now.

Prior to Game Over, Taapsee's earlier crime thriller Badla also garnered good reviews. As a wheelchair-bound woman, Taapsee delivered a commendable performance in Game Over. There's something between her and thrillers for sure!

"I really had to psyche myself out to understand the character who has gone through a dark incident and how her body and mind reacts after one year. She is traumatised. It was quite exhausting emotionally and playing such roles surely takes a toll on me," the actor earlier said in a statement, adding that the character indeed had a profound psychological impact on her.