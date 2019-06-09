Rushabh Dhruv June 09 2019, 2.13 pm June 09 2019, 2.13 pm

Pink, Mulk, Badla and more; actor Taapsee Pannu's tryst with content driven films seems to be never-ending. It was back in September 2018 when Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vicky Kaushal made it to the big screens. The film’s engaging plot managed to strike a chord with its audience, thus, helping the film open to rave reviews. Now, Taapsee and Anurag have yet again collaborated for an interesting project titled Game Over. For the same, Miss Pannu is leaving no stone unturned to promote her latest film and has been sharing a lot of BTS updates on social media. But Taapsee's latest post while promoting her film is also a sly dig at many Bollywood heroines. Why do we say so? Read on...

Sharing her hardships from the sets of Game Over, Taapsee Pannu intentionally raised many eyebrows with her direct dig at many B-town actresses. Sarcastically stating that heroines shooting in snow-clad hills draped in chiffon sarees do a lot tougher work then what she is doing with a bruised hand, Pannu's post was bang on. In the tweet, the actor shared pictures of her bruised hands and plastered legs.

Have a look at Taapsee Pannu's post below:

Yes yes, chiffon sarees in snow capped mountains for 25 days would’ve been tougher... so I choose all this 🤷🏻‍♀️#GameOver #ActorsLife pic.twitter.com/wypIZXjHNy — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 9, 2019

Earlier in a statement, Anurag Kashyap had revealed that he is ‘kicked’ to be a part of this project. He said, “I am very kicked about presenting this game-changing film in Hindi. This film proves yet again that the quality of filmmaking from the south is just outstanding and it’s great to see how Ashwin Saravanan has pushed the boundaries and has made a genre-bending film, something that we all have never seen before.”

Taapsee, on the other hand, stated she felt that this film has got an international appeal, right after hearing the script. She said, “Very few films surpass expectations and this is surely one of them. I am supremely excited to take this film for my Hindi audiences and there could have been no one better than Anurag Kashyap to present this film in Hindi. For whatever little trust I have built in my audience for my choice of films, I am very confident that I will strengthen the belief further with Game Over.”