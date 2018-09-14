Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: B-town goes green with Ganpati

It is that time of the year when we soak in the festive mood and welcome Lord Ganesha home, with much grandeur. The good part is, as time goes, awareness meets celebration. Every year, more and more people are opting for an eco-friendly idol to avoid the pollution that follows. Bollywood batted for the same thing, this year as well. Here's who all joined.
The Ganpati idol should be “immersed in an eco-friendly pond, in order to keep the environment safe," actor Sonu Sood told ANI.
Nana Patekar thinks it is great how everyone is opting for a more environmentally sustainable way of celebration. “It is good that it has started now. It is better late than never. By taking eco-friendly steps, we are not doing any favour to anyone, but in turn, we are taking care of ourselves. This is really important,” he says.
Shilpa Shetty brought home an eco-friendly Ganesha as well.
Sui Dhaga actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma celebrated Ganesh Utsav with a Ganpati solely made of thread. Now that's unique, indeed!
As the environmental decay raises more eyebrows every day, raising a toast to the public figures who are doing their bit to increase awareness and making this planet a better place to live!