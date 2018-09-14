Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: B-town goes green with Ganpati

It is that time of the year when we soak in the festive mood and welcome Lord Ganesha home, with much grandeur. The good part is, as time goes, awareness meets celebration. Every year, more and more people are opting for an eco-friendly idol to avoid the pollution that follows. Bollywood batted for the same thing, this year as well. Here's who all joined.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Guys. Meet our organic Ganpati. Thank you Bappa for everything ❤️🙏@Patralekhaa9 pic.twitter.com/Tb7SIxYgzd — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 13, 2018

Hope you're celebrating a Green Ganesh Chaturthi 😍 pic.twitter.com/l1ZBKafFSP — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 13, 2018

🕉Ganeshaye Namah 🕉 Our Bappa comes home ! With all our love and non guilt of polluting Mother Earth further with chemicals and harmful dyes,Made entirely out of vegetarian food… https://t.co/QLR6ZANqJ6 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 12, 2018

Such a lovely concept...I am not in stone, I am not in a temple.... but I am in trees ....so plant trees for a better future 🌱🌲🌳🌴🎄#GanpatiBappaMorya 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MQMh3vowCu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 14, 2018

The Ganpati idol should be “immersed in an eco-friendly pond, in order to keep the environment safe," actor Sonu Sood told ANI.

Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GThU5EGLyc — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 13, 2018

Nana Patekar thinks it is great how everyone is opting for a more environmentally sustainable way of celebration. “It is good that it has started now. It is better late than never. By taking eco-friendly steps, we are not doing any favour to anyone, but in turn, we are taking care of ourselves. This is really important,” he says.

Shilpa Shetty brought home an eco-friendly Ganesha as well.

Om Shree Ganeshaya namah 🙏. Our Gannu Raja is back😬😇 Happy Ganesh Chaturti to my #instafam. . May all the obstacles be removed and you al be blessed with success 🙏#celebrationtime… https://t.co/kEYML0BQn3 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) September 13, 2018

Sui Dhaga actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma celebrated Ganesh Utsav with a Ganpati solely made of thread. Now that's unique, indeed!

As the environmental decay raises more eyebrows every day, raising a toast to the public figures who are doing their bit to increase awareness and making this planet a better place to live!