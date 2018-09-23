image
Sunday, September 23rd 2018
English
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganesh Visarjan day for RK Studio ganpati

Bollywood

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganesh Visarjan day for RK Studio ganpati

Farheen SiddiquiFarheen Siddiqui   September 23 2018, 2.52 pm
back
BollywoodGanesh VisarjanRanbir KapoorRandhir KapoorRishi KapoorRK StudioRK STUDIOS
nextSui Dhaaga challenge: Salman Khan is bachelor #1 as he nails the task
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss Season 12: Sui Dhaaga Challenge adds to the chaos

Ganesh Visarjan 2018: Ranbir Kapoor and family say their goodbyes to RK Studio ganpati

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are getting married again!