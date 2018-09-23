Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganesh Visarjan day for RK Studio ganpati

The countdown for what seems to be the last Ganesh Utsav for the Kapoor family in RK studios has begun. With reports of the first family of Indian cinema looking to sell the property, it was confirmed by Randhir Kapoor recently that this indeed would be the last time that Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated in the studio premises. On the last day of Visarjan, the media thronged the studios to get a glimpse of Indian cinema's oldest Ganesha.

At first, it looked like Ranbir Kapoor would not be attending as he was traveling with father Rishi Kapoor to Delhi to visit an ailing relative. Kapoor, however, made it back in time for the Visarjan.

Around 11.30 in the morning the workers of the Studio who have been taking care of the Utsav for years now brought the Ganesh Idol out of the pandal after a small puja. The idol was then placed on a waiting truck inside the studio. For years now the Kapoors turn up only after Bappa is ready to make his final journey for the year.